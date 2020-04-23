Sign inSubscribe
FINANCE

Soneri Bank posts Rs407m profit for 1Q2020

News Desk
By News Desk

The Board of Directors of Soneri Bank Limited, in its 176th meeting held in Lahore, approved the bank’s condensed interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 March 2020.

The bank posted a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs684 million and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs407 million for the quarter under review, as compared to Rs1,149 million PBT and Rs691 million PAT in the same period of last year.

The bank’s earnings per share were recorded at Re0.3696 for the reporting quarter, as compared to Re0.6271 last year.

Profit before provisions and taxation was reported at Rs1,017 million for Q12020, indicating an impressive growth of 78pc over last year’s Rs571 million.

Net Interest Income (NII) was reported at Rs2,109 million for Q12020, improving by 6pc from last year’s Rs1,996 million. The growth was primarily due to improved volumes as well as spreads.

Non-Interest Income was reported at Rs1,168 million for Q12020, improving impressively by 76pc from the level of Rs665 million in the corresponding period of last year. The growth was due to increase in foreign exchange earnings and gains earned on securities, which improved by Rs251 million and 247 million, respectively.

Previous articleGovt allows export of textile masks: Dawood
Next articleSBP raises Rs76bn from Sukuk auction
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Sustained gas supply ensuring export momentum: APTMA Punjab

LAHORE: Sustained supply of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) has helped maintain the momentum of enhanced exports with the textile industry working at full...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tencent-backed Kuaishou Tech coming to Pakistan

KARACHI: With Sensor Tower ranking SnackVideo in the top ten Google Play Store apps in the “Video Players & Editors” for Pakistan since mid-December...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cement despatches grow by 16pc in H1FY21

LAHORE: Cement despatches during the first six months of the current fiscal year (H1FY21) increased by 15.66 per cent to 28.628 million tonnes as...
Read more
HEADLINES

NAB chairperson orders closure of all under-invoicing, customs, income tax cases

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairperson Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has issued "instant orders" to close all cases of under invoicing, income/sales tax, customs and disputes...
Read more
HEADLINES

Hyundai Pakistan vows to boost production by100pc in Q1CY21

LAHORE: Hyundai Pakistan is likely to boost its production by 100 per cent in the first quarter of the calendar year 2021 (Q1C21). According to a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tax reforms in tobacco sector imperative for revenue growth: SDPI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has relatively low taxes on cigarettes, which not only sabotages authorities' efforts of curbing the habit of smoking, but also leads to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

PPSC staffers ‘leaked’ at least 12 question papers: investigation

LAHORE: An inquiry has found out that at least 12 papers for recruitment against government posts through Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) were leaked. According...

Tencent-backed Kuaishou Tech coming to Pakistan

Alvi renews support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

Cement despatches grow by 16pc in H1FY21

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.