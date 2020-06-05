Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

ADB, Pakistan sign $300m Covid-19 emergency loan agreement

'The assistance will help govt continue with the provision of emergency cash to poor families'

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Pakistani government on Friday signed an agreement for a $300 million ’emergency assistance loan’ initially approved by the bank on May 19th.

Economic Affairs Division Secretary Noor Ahmed and ADB Country Director for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang signed the loan agreement, which according to the officials would strengthen Pakistan’s public health response to the Covid-19 pandemic and help meet the basic needs of the poor and vulnerable.

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Secretary Yousuf Khan and National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) Chief Executive Nadeem Ahmed signed the project documents on the occasion.

“The ADB assistance signed today will support Pakistan’s social protection programme, Ehsaas, to continue providing emergency cash transfers to poor families and women,” said Ms Yang. “The project will also help swiftly upgrade medical facilities and procure necessary supplies for hospitals and frontline health workers, meet rapid training and capacity building needs, and purchase emergency vehicles to strengthen rescue capacity in remote border areas.”

In April, the ADB reallocated $30 million from the National Disaster Risk Management Project to support Pakistan’s pandemic response and the NDRMF Board of Directors allocated an additional $20 million from earned interest from the endowment fund capitalized under the project.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian government has also contributed $5.28 million grant to strengthen the emergency response system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Previous articlePM says economic stability, job creation his top priorities amid Covid-19
Next article‘Not a favour’: the govt had to cut fuel prices
Avatar
APP

4 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

CNG stations to reopen in Islamabad, Punjab from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Central leader of All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said on Saturday the CNG stations, after almost 37-day closure, would...
Read more
HEADLINES

No new sales tax imposed on IT services, clarifies FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday clarified that no new sales tax was imposed on IT services as claimed in a news...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Govt to construct 16 small dams in nine Balochistan districts

LORALAI: Balochistan Additional Chief Secretary Saboor Kakar said on Saturday that the provincial government has planned to construct 16 new small dams in nine...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

China asks pharmaceutical firms to accelerate vaccine export to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: China has asked its pharmaceutical companies to accelerate exports of the coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan. Spokesperson for Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying stated this...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

KP govt approves computerised financial management system for TMAs

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved the introduction of computerised financial management system for tehsil & town municipal administrations (TMAs), villages and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt urged to reverse electricity price hike

'Such one-sided decisions terribly affect the country's image, as buyers sitting abroad become dubious that whether Pakistani exporters will be able to fulfill their delivery commitment or not'
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

KP govt approves computerised financial management system for TMAs

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved the introduction of computerised financial management system for tehsil & town municipal administrations (TMAs), villages and...

Govt urged to reverse electricity price hike

‘SBP’s decision to maintain status quo illogical amid falling inflation, rising growth’

FBR caps reward money for whistleblowers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.