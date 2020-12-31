Sign inSubscribe
PM approves online agri-dashboard to monitor food prices, availability

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved the online agri-dashboard, developed by National Security Division (NSD) to monitor food prices and availability at national, provincial and district levels.
The dashboard will use authentic indicators to prevent any food crisis. It will also be effective in preventing hoarding and profiteering.
With the approval of dashboard, the PM directed to take urgent measures to control inflation of items such as flour, sugar and pulses. He also instructed to increase exports and find local alternatives to imports to ensure increase of current account surplus.
This was the first of the series of weekly meetings meant to review progress of priority sectors. PM’s Special Assistant Dr Moeed Yousuf, secretaries of the ministries concerned, and senior officials attended the meeting, whereas chief secretaries of the four provinces participated via video-link.
On the direction of the PM, the sectors, including food security, agriculture, electricity, manpower, foreign investment, privatisation, information technology and exports, were given a priority status to implement major reforms in sectors that faced neglect in the past.
According to PM Office, from now onwards, there will be a review meeting every week, chaired by the PM, where he will be given briefings on the progress with special focus on each sector.

  1. This is very positive step taken by PM Imran Khan this will monitor the current demand and supply mechanism of the country..
    In my view PM also takes some more positive steps to increase the productivity level of our Agricultural sector,
    By giving the public sector a free hand to import used agricultural machinery and equipment for the farmers without emposing any import duty.
    This will increase our agricultural sector productivity.
    Best Regards.

