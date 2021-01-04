Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Tractors to Twitter: India’s protesting farmers battle on highway, online

Avatar
By Agencies

SINGHU: In a standoff between farmers from India’s northern breadbasket and the government that has convulsed the country, the farmers have a 21st-century ally: a handful of supporters scattered around the world running a Twitter handle.

The farmers have paralysed some traffic in and out of New Delhi, protesting recent agriculture laws that they fear could eventually eliminate government-guaranteed minimum prices for their crops.

But the demonstrators, many of them from the Sikh religious minority, say they are also battling a social media campaign by the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP brands some of the protesters as separatists from the giant multi-ethnic nation, a charge the demonstrators call disinformation.

Bhavjit Singh became energised for the battle in November from his bedroom in Ludhiana in the agricultural heartland state of Punjab, where he watched with dismay the online attacks on the farmers.

With a few friends, the information technology professional launched the @Tractor2twitr Twitter account in late November. The following month he journeyed to the focal protest site on a main highway connecting Haryana state and Delhi, the territory that includes the capital.

Thousands there have jammed the road for kilometres with tractors, trailers and tents, sleeping in makeshift hovels and cooking in ramshackle kitchens.

Singh, 38, joined the protesters with two smartphones.

“We will intensify our campaign because we are getting organised and getting more support now,” Singh told Reuters, speaking near the noisy protest site where open kitchens dished out midmorning snacks. “Our war of perception, the war of messaging is going in the right direction.”

The account, with more than 23,000 followers, promotes its message by pushing one hashtag a day. One day recently, #FarmersDyingModiEnjoying, pushed by @Tractor2twitr, was among the top hashtags on Indian Twitter – battling #ModiWithFarmers.

Thirteen thousand kilometres (8,000 miles) away in Houston, Texas, Baljinder Singh is part of the core group that helps run the account.

The BJP “were targeting us, so we felt we had to answer them back,” the owner of a couple of 7-Eleven stores in the United States told Reuters. “We are all the sons and daughters of farmers.”

Baljinder and Bhavjit Singh, who share a common Sikh family name, are not related.

@Tractor2twitr has been joined in recent weeks by a union group called the Farmers Unity Front (Kisan Ekta Morcha), setting up accounts on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and Snapchat, staffed by 50 volunteers, that have surged to hundreds of thousands of followers.

‘MANIPULATED MEDIA’

The farmers demand Modi repeal the three farm laws, enacted in September, which they say could make them vulnerable to retail giants like Walmart Inc and India’s Reliance Industries.

The government says the laws, which let growers bypass government-regulated wholesale markets and sell directly to buyers, are a reform that gives farmers more options. It has sought to assure the farmers that the guaranteed-pricing system will not be dismantled.

As the farmers were trooping toward Delhi late in 2020, a wave of misinformation began spreading online, said Rajneil Kamath, publisher of fact-checking website Newschecker.

Old, unrelated images and videos – including some from demonstrations outside India calling for an independent Sikh homeland – were passed off as representing the farmers, Kamath said.

In December, Twitter flagged a tweet by the head of the BJP’s vast social media team, Amit Malviya, as “manipulated media,” saying a video he posted showing an elderly protestor narrowly avoiding a police beating had been misleadingly edited.

BJP spokesman Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga says the party has been legitimately highlighting that people other than farmers, including Sikh separatists, had potentially infiltrated the protests.

“We believe some people are trying to hijack the movement,” Bagga said.

At the protest site, Ammy Gill, a 25-year-old lyricist from Punjab, divides his time helping out at community kitchens and chronicling the protests on social media.

“The objective of our social media messages is to counter the trolls and the campaign against farmers,” Gill said.

“We are not here for a picnic.”

Previous articleTwo finger test for sexual assault victims declare illegal: LHC
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

China telco shares lose 5pc in first trading day since NYSE delisting announcement

SHANGHAI: China’s three biggest telcos saw their shares drop as much as 5% in Hong Kong on Monday, the first trading session since the...
Read more
World Business News

Oil prices touch multi-month highs as OPEC+ expected to hold output

SINGAPORE: Oil prices touched multi-month highs on Monday on expectations that OPEC and allied producers may cap output at current levels in February as...
Read more
World Business News

Bitcoin trades near Sunday record of $34,800 following 800pc surge

TOKYO: Bitcoin traded at $33,365 in Asia on Monday, after soaring to a record high of $34,800 on Sunday as investors continue to bet...
Read more
World Business News

Bitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time

MONTREAL: Digital currency Bitcoin extended its record-smashing rally on Saturday, beginning the year with a surge over $30,000 for the first time, with ever...
Read more
World Business News

Libyans start using new exchange rate

TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI: The Central Bank of Libya on Sunday introduced a new unified exchange rate agreed last month after years of division between rival branches...
Read more
World Business News

India seeks $4bn in investments to provide security in Kashmir

NEW DELHI: India’s plans to attract investments worth up to $4 billion for Jammu and Kashmir in the next two to three years for...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

Promotion to higher classes dependent 50pc on assignments: minister

LAHORE: As the government announced to open educational institutions in phases, Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas on Monday said 50 percent of...

SC orders for making JIT reports in Perween Rahman case part of record

‘IT industry growth surpassing all traditional sectors’

Urea sales likely to show 35pc YoY decrease in Dec 2020

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.