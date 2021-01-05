Sign inSubscribe
Alvi renews support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support to the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir till the realisation of their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

“The right to self-determination is a vital component of human dignity. The negation of this right is the negation of human freedom, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and UN Human Rights Covenants,” the president said in a message on the occasion of Right to Self-determination of Kashmiri Day observed on January 5.

“India is the biggest violator of this inalienable human right,” he said.

The president stressed that the UN must honour its commitments and urged upon the global community not to shy away from its responsibility towards the oppressed people in Kashmir.

He said on 5th January 1949, the UN Commission on India and Pakistan (UNCIP) adopted the resolution guaranteeing a free and fair plebiscite in the region to enable the people of Kashmir realise their right to self-determination.

He said since August 5, 2019, through continuous illegal and unilateral steps, the Indian government had created an environment of fear and chaos in the region.

More than 500 days of the military siege, and draconian restrictions on fundamental freedoms and rights, including the right to life and health, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, had challenged the conscience of the international community and India’s credentials of being a respectable member of the comity of nations, he added.

The president said: “Indian actions have been widely rejected by the international community, the United Nations, and international human rights organizations. The current situation in the Kashmir is the worst in recent history where people have been deprived of all basic rights, including rights to freedom of expression and assembly, as well as self-determination.”

The people of occupied Kashmir, he said, were being subjected to collective punishment by the Indian occupation forces, which had turned the territory into the largest militarised zone in the world and were seeking to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory in violation of the international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

Staff Report

