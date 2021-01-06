Fazl accuses govt of ruining peace, economy during PDM rally

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Fazlur Rehman, during the Bannu rally of the anti-government coalition, accused the ruling party of having “ruined” peace and the country’s economy.

The rally began at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Akram Khan Durrani’s house and the proceeded to the venue, the Bannu Sports Complex, where the party leaders addressed the supporters. However, neither Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz nor Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the rally.

Bannu PDM rally, Masha’Allah. pic.twitter.com/dhePvCB8Ek — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 6, 2021

“Claims were made that we have defeated terrorism, that there is peace in the country now,” said the PDM president, in reference to the recent attacks on the Hazara community.

The JUI-F chief asked the crowd why there were still armed forces present in the tribal areas if terrorism had been eliminated. He further stressed that the armed forces were not the only ones making sacrifices.

“I say if the armed forces have given sacrifices against terrorism, then we have too and so has the nation,” Fazl said.

He claimed that the army had been purposefully dispersed through Balochistan, and added that peace could not be established until the military was withdrawn from civilian areas.

Fazlur Rehman claimed that the opposition was showing a true path towards peace and democracy, adding that it was trying to show Pakistan “as an Islamic state”.

Representing the PML-N, Ahsan Iqbal took shots at the incumbent government over the poor economy and the hardships faced by the public.

“If our government wasn’t robbed in 2018 and with Maulana Fazlur Rehman sahib being a part of the government, then CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor] would today be producing hundreds of thousands of jobs,” he claimed.

Furthermore, he said that the credit of CPEC goes to Nawaz Sharif’s tenure and that the previous prime minister had started the $46 billion project when no one would bring a dollar into the country.

He added that there were fewer cases of suicide bombings and reduced loadshedding under the previous government.

“By bringing this inept and selected [prime minister], the economy that was growing by 5.75 per cent was thrown down to -0.4 per cent.”

“They do bargaining of benefit and loss even for people’s bodies. What do they know about humanity?” he said, adding that Pakistan had fallen behind its South Asian neighbours in economic growth.

“How much farther back do we have to go? Today we have to decide that the fate of Pakistan is not poverty, unemployment and injustice.”

Ahsan Iqbal claimed the Prime Minister Imran Khan had sent his special assistant to Balochistan instead of going himself as there was no benefit to the premier. “He couldn’t be bothered to soothe their wounds because he was not elected but selected, and is now rejected,” he alleged.

However, journalist Mehmal Sarfraz felt that the “mere words of condemnation” were not enough, and demanded more tangible action.

“Dear Opposition: Go to Quetta. Your rallies mean nothing if you cannot sympathise with the marginalised,” she said on Twitter.

Similarly, activist and lawyer Muhammad Jibran Nasir on Twitter said the reason neither the PM nor the opposition go to the region is “because nobody really can deliver on any promise made to them. Balochistan is the most militarized province and yet COAS [Chief of Army Staff] couldn’t even keep his promises he made 2 years ago. We’ve repeatedly failed people of Balochistan.”

Reason perhaps neither PM nor PDM wants to visit #Hazara is because nobody really can deliver on any promise made to them. Balochistan is the most militarized province and yet CoAS couldn’t even keep his promises he made 2 years ago. We’ve repeatedly failed people of Balochistan. — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) January 6, 2021

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman said that the PDM was merely trying to make every attempt possible to get an NRO-like concession, but insisted that such a thing would never happen as long as Prime Minister Imran Khan was in office.

He also expressed his satisfaction that the economy was recovering despite the corona pandemic, adding that people needed development and prosperity.

The rally was held at the Ziad Akram Khan Durrani Sports Complex, despite the reservations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Sports Department over the use of the venue as a public meeting.

A day earlier, the department in a letter had asked the Bannu administration to stop the PDM from holding the rally and had said that holding political gatherings and activities should be banned in the sports grounds of the district.

The PDM had switched from their previous venue of Lakki Gate in Bannu city but after it was expected that a larger number of people will take part in the rally.