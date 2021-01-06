Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Finalise local govt polls’ date within two weeks, ECP tells Punjab govt

News Desk
By News Desk

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to finalise the date for conducting local government elections in the province within 15 days.

Presiding over a meeting on local government polls in Punjab, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja directed the concerned authorities to publish the list of village panchayat and neighbourhood councils by the 10th of January.

Earlier, Punjab’s local government secretary, while briefing the meeting, said that the provincial government was facing difficulties in conducting the local body elections due to the second wave of the Covid-19. However, the chief election commissioner rejected all the excuses and directed to finalise the date for conducting the local government polls within two weeks.

Earlier on December 30, the CEC had expressed resentment on the unsatisfactory response of the Punjab authorities over holding the local bodies polls in the province after it emerged that it should be held before February 3, 2021.

During a meeting headed by CEC Raja to review preparations for local bodies polls in Punjab province, the secretary ECP had briefed that the local government act was enacted in the province on May 4, 2019.

Previous articlePDM moving from pillar to post for NRO, says Buzdar
Next articlePresident for utilising Gwadar port for Afghan transit trade
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

KP allows purchase of 70 new vehicles worth Rs358m

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has on Wednesday allowed the nine departments to purchase 70 new vehicles at a cost of Rs358 million despite...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coronavirus death toll continues to rise in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic claimed 52 more lives in the country during the past 24 hours, lifting the countrywide death toll from the disease to...
Read more
NATIONAL

NACTA warns of terror attacks in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has issued a terror alert for Karachi, warning that terrorists-backed by foreign agencies have planned to attack key...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan has potential to become regional trade hub: Moeed

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yousuf has said that Pakistan has the potential to become the hub of...
Read more
NATIONAL

President for utilising Gwadar port for Afghan transit trade

GWADAR: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need to utilise Gwadar Port free zone area for transit trade with Afghanistan in addition to Karachi...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM moving from pillar to post for NRO, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is moving from pillar to post for an NRO, but they will...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

President for utilising Gwadar port for Afghan transit trade

GWADAR: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need to utilise Gwadar Port free zone area for transit trade with Afghanistan in addition to Karachi...

Finalise local govt polls’ date within two weeks, ECP tells Punjab govt

PDM moving from pillar to post for NRO, says Buzdar

Govt takes prompt action to minimise students’ loss in education sector: Shafqat

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.