PM had taken the path of retreat: PDM president

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been forced the take a path of retreat.

“PDM’s rallies and meetings were hindered in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK), Multan and Lahore,” Fazal asserted while speaking to media persons in Shorkot, Punjab, before leaving for Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Local media was forced to misreport which was rejected by the international media,” he said, and also ruled out differences among the PDM-constituent parties.

The JUI-F chief said that the public mandate had been stolen and that the ‘fake’ assemblies would not be allowed to complete their terms.

In response to a question, Fazl said there is sufficient time to finalise a strategy for holding a long march towards Islamabad and tender resignations from the assemblies. “Our strategy has changed after consultations with our legal experts,” he pointed out.

“We are moving ahead under one strategy,” the JUI-F chief said.

The second rally of the second phase of the PDM is to take place in Bannu today. The first rally took place in Bahawalpur, where the PDM president had said that the 11-party alliance would stage a sit-in in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters in Islamabad in protest of the delays in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case.

He had further claimed that the reason behind the delays was because the “largest chunk of money” for the incumbent government came from Israel. The PDM head had said that the alliance will continue to use it legal and constitutional right until the present government is removed from power.

Fazl had stressed that this country was a democracy and that without the “people’s consent”, they would not accept “anyone’s rule”.

“You cannot govern by stealing people’s vote. True representatives of the people are part of PDM,” he had said.

He had said that the PDM was struggling to bring true democracy to the country, and it would show its cards when the time was right. Fazl had taunted that the government would be left “wondering”.

The JUI-F chief, taunting PM Imran, had asked why the only change the country had seen was to the numerous cabinet reshuffle. Referring to the premier’s recent comments regarding learning how to lead after two years, Fazl had said that Imran should have learned before he took the position.

“These people do not deserve to rule,” he had stressed.

He had pointed out that now, people resorted to suicide and infanticide due to inflation, adding that the growth rate had been 5.5 per cent under former premier Nawaz Sharif’s rule.

Referring to the PTI as the “traders of Kashmir” on the occasion, he had accused them of having delayed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and of having pushed the economy into the negative.

He had further said that the “selected” premier had prayed for Modi’s success, and now India had revoked Article 370 and changed the status of Kashmir.

Fazl had also claimed that Iran had fallen in India’s camp and that Afghanistan did not wish to speak to PM Imran. Fazl had maintained that all the countries in the region had progressed except for Pakistan.