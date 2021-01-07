Hazaras continue sit-in on fifth day despite Imran’s request to bury miners

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of members from the Hazara Shi’ite community protesting the killing of coal miners in Balochistan continued the sit-in for the fifth straight day on Thursday, refusing to bury the bodies despite a request from Prime Minister Imran Khan and assurance of a visit.

On Sunday, the so-called Islamic State (IS) militants slit the throats of 11 miners belonging to the Hazara community in a residential compound near a mine site in Mach town of Balochistan’s Bolan district, filming the entire incident and later posting it online.

Six of the miners were already dead when found, and five who were critically wounded died on the way to the hospital.

Thousands of Hazaras have since staged a protest, arranging the coffins across a highway in Quetta, refusing to withdraw until the prime minister meets them and the killers are brought to justice.

A day earlier, Imran assured the demonstrators of a visit “very soon” to “offer prayers and condole with all the families personally”.

In a series of tweets, the premier “reassure[d] the Hazara families who lost their loved ones in a brutal terrorist attack in Machh that I am cognisant of their suffering & their demands”.

“I share your pain & have come to you before also to stand with you in your time of suffering,” he said.

However, the unmoved protesters continued the sit-in on Thursday, saying they would not bury their dead relatives.

“We have become tired of picking up the bodies of our people,” Syed Agha Raza, a Shia Hazara political leader, told Reuters.

A young protestor, Masooma Yaqoob Ali, told Reuters her elder brother along with four other relatives were among those killed. “Now we have no male member [of our family] to take coffins of our brother and other relatives to the graveyard for burial,” she said, shedding tears as she spoke.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani has also requested the protesters to “not link the burials [of the miners] with Prime Minister Imran’s visit”.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta along with federal ministers Ali Haider Zaidi and Zulfi Bukhari and members of the Shia community, Alyani said that as Muslims, we “have our religious responsibilities [to bury the deceased]” and these should be fulfilled.

“I would request the community to not associate it with some official’s visit,” he added.

Bukhari and Zaidi arrived in Quetta late Tuesday night on the directions of the prime minister to hold talks with protest organisers.

The protesters have refused to bury the victims of the attack until demands, which include the resignation of the Balochistan government, are met. The demonstrations spilled over into Lahore, Karachi, Multan and other cities on Thursday.

Several roads in Karachi were blocked on Thursday as protests continued for a third consecutive day and reached different areas of the metropolis. Television footages showed plumes of smoke rising as demonstrators took to the streets, burning tyres and wood and disrupting traffic.

BILAWAL, MARYAM VISIT BALOCHISTAN:

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz are both due in Balochistan today to “show solidarity” with them.

“Have been trying to reach Quetta with CM Sindh & Former PM Gillani. We’ve had to off load as the planes engine would not start. Trying to make other arrangements. PM must accept demands of the victims of terrorism protesting along with their dead for 5 days now,” Bilawal tweeted.

Have been trying to reach Quetta with CM Sindh & Former PM Gillani. We’ve had to off load as the planes engine would not start. Trying to make other arrangements. PM must accept demands of the victims of terrorism protesting along with their dead for 5 days now. #HazaraKoJeenayDo — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 7, 2021

Maryam will also request the community to bury the miners.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Maryam said: “On the direction of [her father] Nawaz Sharif I’m going to my sisters and brothers [in Balochistan] with a request to hand over their dead to Allah Almighty. I am sure they will not reject my request. For the last four days, the Hazara community has been calling the heartless in Islamabad.”

میں اپنے والد محمد نواز شریف کی ہدایت پر انشاء اللہ کل یہ التجا لے کر اپنی بہنوں اور بھائیوں کے پاس جا رہی ہوں کہ وہ اپنے پیاروں کی میتیں اللہ کے حوالے کردیں۔ مجھے یقین ہے وہ اپنی بیٹی کی درخواست رد نہیں کریں گے۔ 2/2 https://t.co/dPGQWKhotL — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 6, 2021

She asked the mourners not to wait for an “insensitive and heartless man” [Imran Khan] and appealed to them to bury their dead.

“May Allah elevate their ranks in the hereafter and grant you patience,” she added.