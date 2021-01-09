Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Federal ministers assure cooperation for uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar and Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Ali Amin Khan Gandapur have assured full cooperation to the GB government for development of the region.

Talking to GB Chief Minister Mohammad Khalid Khursheed here on Saturday, Asad said that the federal government will extend full cooperation to the GB government for development of the region. He agreed in principle to increase the GB’s development budget. He said that after historic federal packages for Karachi and South Balochistan, now efforts will be start for the package of GB.

The chief minister and federal minister also agreed to set up a joint team, comprising of senior officers of planning commission and planning and development department, to devise a strategy for the development plan of the region.

Earlier, the chief minister gave a detailed briefing to the federal minister about the prevailing situation of the region.

In a separate meeting with a delegation of GB ministers, Ali Gandapur said that the federal government in collaboration with the GB government will accelerate the development process in the region through mutual strategy. “Priority will be given to health, education, tourism, minerals and hydel power sectors,” Gandapur said.

