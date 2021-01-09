Former information officer Ghazni Khan passes away

ISLAMABAD: Former Senior Information Officer Ghazni Khan passed away on Saturday morning. His funeral prayers were performed at 11:00 a.m. and he was buried at the H-11 graveyard. The journalist community and senior bureaucrats expressed grief and sorrow over the demise and condoled with the bereaved family. Ghazni, who was 69-year-old and resident of Kala KhelMasti Khan Village of Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is survived by his widow and two children. Ghazni had served at different positions during his service, besides working in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as director information.