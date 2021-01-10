Efforts to restore electricity underway: minister

ISLAMABAD: Hours after a major power outage plunged the entire country into darkness, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan said on Sunday the electricity supply was expected to be completely restored “within several hours”.

The blackout was caused when the frequency in the national power distribution system suddenly fell from 50 to zero after the Guddu Thermal Power Plant in Guddu town of Sindh’s Kashmore district developed a fault at 11:41 pm Saturday night, Khan said in a late-night tweet. “The fault tripped the transmission system of the country […] leading to the shutdown of power plants,” he said in a subsequent tweet. “People are urged to remain patient.”

Addressing a hurriedly convened press conference alongside Minister for Information and Broadcast Senator Shibli Faraz, Khan explained the fault tripped the nationwide transmission system “within a second” and forced “safety systems” at power plants across the country to automatically shut down, disrupting the electricity supply.

He said, however, the energy ministry had not yet determined exactly what caused the crisis. The minister noted that teams were working to completely restore the nationwide power supply and it could take several more hours before the entire system is stabilised.

“Our teams are still working in the Guddu area to investigate the reasons that caused the fault, but heavy fog is making their job difficult,” he said. However, they have apparently not detected any fault in the Guddu power plant, Khan added.

He said the power supply had already resumed in many cities. The Tarbela power station was fired up soon after the breakdown, he said, following which supply was restored to Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and a number of Lahore neighbourhoods.

Other cities in Punjab including Jhang, Mianwali and Multan “have been energised to a large extent”, while a supply of 400 megawatts was released to K-Electric, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Faraz criticised past governments for shifting focus from the transmission system to power generation and neglecting the supply mechanism. “Under the government of PML-N, the country saw eight major power breakdowns,” said Khan.

“When the incumbent government assumed office, no work had been done to upgrade the transmission system. We are now investing in the transmission and distribution system. A $6 billion transmission line has been laid in Matiari [Sindh].”

He further said a comprehensive plan is being pursued to upgrade the transmission system and to enhance power generation.

The minister said the power sector is the backbone of the national economy but the previous governments did not introduce new technologies to improve the distribution chain.

He said the incumbent power generation capacity was more than 36,000 megawatts but only 26000 megawatts could be distributed due to the old age and thus incompatibility of the distribution system.

Faraz said the Matiari-Lahore power transmission line was near to its completion and would be completed in March.

To a question, he said that steps would be taken to avert such a situation in the future in light of the findings of the inquiry committee.

Meanwhile, Netblocks, which monitors internet outages reported that internet connectivity in Pakistan “collapsed” as a result of the outage, saying connectivity was at “62% of ordinary levels.”

INQUIRY:

Khan further said the government will hold an “independent inquiry” to ascertain the reasons behind the power breakdown.

“We will have an independent inquiry to find out the cause behind this major power breakdown,” he added.

The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) managing director Engineer Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan constituted an inquiry committee to probe the cause of transmission breakdown, APP reported citing a company spokesperson.

The committee will include GSO general manager Malik Javed as convenor and general manager (technical) Abbas Memon, chief engineer (protection and control) Aatif Mujeeb Usmani and chief engineer (network operation) Sajjad Ahmed as members.

The electricity distribution system in the nation of around 220 million people is a complex and delicate web, and a problem in one section of the grid can lead to cascading breakdowns countrywide.

The blackout had plunged all of Pakistan’s major cities into darkness, including the capital Islamabad, economic hub Karachi and the second-largest city Lahore.

There were no immediate reports of disruption at hospitals, which can often rely on back-up generators.