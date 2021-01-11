Sign inSubscribe
5.1 magnitude quake jolts Lahore, other Punjab cities

LAHORE: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Lahore and other cities of central Punjab on Monday; luckily, no loss of life or property was reported.

The tremors were felt in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree and other districts of the province, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the Met Office, the quake hit at a depth of 65 km while the epicentre was located in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Feeling the tremors, people in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other Punjab cities came out of their houses reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

On October 18 last year, a moderate intensity earthquake had jolted Mingora in Swat and adjoining areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The intensity of tremors was recorded at 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale. The depth of the quake was 100 kilometres with epicentre in Hindukush Mountain range, according to seismological reports.

