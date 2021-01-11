Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

ISPR chief addresses press conference

Avatar
By Staff Report
RAWALPINDI: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar addressing a press conference. INP

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar is addressing a press conference in General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

At the Start of the presser, he said the objective of the conference was the security of the country and border situation and to present a comparative analysis of security challenges of the past decade.

“The last 10 years were a challenging time in every aspect for Pakistan,” he said, observing that in 2020 alone, the coronavirus pandemic and locust attacks put Pakistan’s food security and economy in danger.

On the other hand, proscribed organisations continued receiving assistance to harm Pakistan on the western border.

“Despite all these challenges, the state, institutions, the armed forces and intelligence agencies and most importantly the Pakistani people unitedly faced these challenges,” he said.

Along with restoring peace in the tribal districts along the western border, socioeconomic projects had been launched, he said.

 

More details to follow

Previous articleChina reports biggest daily Covid-19 case jump in over 5 months
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SC admits Meesha’s appeal against LHC dismissal of harassment claim

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday accepted for preliminary hearing a request from singer Meesha Shafi against a Lahore High Court (LHC) order in...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC seeks case record in Shahzeb murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the petitioners to submit the case record in a proper arrangement as it resumed hearing in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senior Afghan leader to arrive in Islamabad today

KABUL/ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Karim Khalili, former Afghan vice-president and Afghan High Peace Council chairman, will arrive in Islamabad today on a three-day visit, the Ministry...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Responsibility, precautions’ imperative to counter Covid-19: minister

ISLAMABAD: With the second wave of the coronavirus running rampant, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday once again urged...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM expresses sorrow over Seth Abid’s demise

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned businessman Seth Abid Hussain. In a condolence message on his...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sanjrani to write to int’l parliamentarians about human rights violations in IOK

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has said that he would write to over 56,000 parliamentarians across the world to seek their attention for ending rising...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

SBP governor announces ‘good news’ for markets over restarting IMF programme

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir has said that Pakistan is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to put...

SC seeks case record in Shahzeb murder case

Oil prices fall on renewed coronavirus concerns as China cases mount

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.