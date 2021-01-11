ISPR chief addresses press conference

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar is addressing a press conference in General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

At the Start of the presser, he said the objective of the conference was the security of the country and border situation and to present a comparative analysis of security challenges of the past decade.

“The last 10 years were a challenging time in every aspect for Pakistan,” he said, observing that in 2020 alone, the coronavirus pandemic and locust attacks put Pakistan’s food security and economy in danger.

On the other hand, proscribed organisations continued receiving assistance to harm Pakistan on the western border.

“Despite all these challenges, the state, institutions, the armed forces and intelligence agencies and most importantly the Pakistani people unitedly faced these challenges,” he said.

Along with restoring peace in the tribal districts along the western border, socioeconomic projects had been launched, he said.

More details to follow