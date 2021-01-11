Pakistan, South Korea agree for talks over proposed FTA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Korea have agreed to hold further negotiations on the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) for increasing bilateral trade and promote free trade between the two countries.

According to an official of the Ministry of Commerce who spoke to the APP, an agreement to this effect was reached during the 3rd round of the meeting of the Joint Trade Committee held virtually last week.

He said the FTA was proposed by Pakistan during trade negotiations between the two countries in Seoul.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in trade-related matters so that the true potential of bilateral trade can be tapped in an effective manner.