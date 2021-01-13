Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil prices gain more than 1pc after bigger-than-expected inventory draw

Avatar
By Agencies

TOKYO: Oil prices gained more than 1pc on Wednesday, with US crude rising for a seventh day after industry data showed a bigger than expected drop in inventories and investors shrugged off worsening developments in the pandemic.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 67 cents, or 1.3pc, at $53.88 a barrel by 0420 GMT after gaining nearly 2pc on Tuesday. Brent crude was up 79 cents, or 1.4pc, at $57.37, having risen 1.7pc in the previous session.

Both benchmarks are trading at the highest since February before the coronavirus outbreak in China began spreading across the world and billions of people went into lockdown to prevent a pandemic that is now in a deadlier second wave.

Prices are shrugging off the latest developments in Europe and the United States where death tolls and new infections keep rising, with the focus on rollouts of vaccines, however patchy.

Even as China is grappling with its biggest coronavirus spike in months, comments from President Xi Jinping providing an upbeat assessment of the world’s second-biggest economy and biggest oil importer supported prices.

“Crude oil prices also continued to rally … on economic optimism in China after President’s Xi comments and an inventory report from API showed that crude oil inventories fell more than expected,” said Avtar Sandu, senior manager commodities at Phillip Futures.

Oil stocks in the US dropped by 5.8 million barrels last week to around 484.5 million barrels, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed late on Tuesday. [API/S]

That was more than analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a fall of 2.3 million barrels.

Still, falling inventories and rising oil prices are likely to tempt US drillers back into the fray, especially as Saudi Arabia and other major producers cut their output, effectively ceding market share to American producers, an analyst said.

Previous articleBroadsheet’s revelation of grand scale money laundering ‘tip of iceberg’: Imran
Next articleShah’s bail in illegal land allotment case extended
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Deutsche Bank will not do future business with Trump: NYT

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank will not do business in the future with US President Donald Trump or his companies in the wake of his supporters’...
Read more
World Business News

Twitter tumbles as Trump ban puts social media in spotlight

WASHINGTON: Twitter Inc’s stock tumbled over 6pc on Monday after its move to permanently suspend US President Donald Trump’s widely-followed account spurred concern among...
Read more
World Business News

Oil prices fall on renewed coronavirus concerns as China cases mount

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Monday, hit by renewed concerns about global fuel demand amid tough coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and new curbs on...
Read more
World Business News

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

SINGAPORE: Cryptocurrencies plunged on Monday, with bitcoin dropping more than 12% to a one-week low as rising U.S. bond yields lifted the dollar broadly...
Read more
World Business News

Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor and Apple Inc plan to sign a partnership deal on autonomous electric cars by March and start production around 2024 in...
Read more
World Business News

Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China

BEIJING: Tesla Inc is searching for a design director in China, part of efforts to open a “full-function” studio in Shanghai or Beijing and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

‘Safest place in Washington’ no more. A reporter’s disbelief

WASHINGTON: I still can’t stop watching the videos. There are so many of them, each with new clues about what happened a week ago today...

Indonesia confident on finding second ‘black box’ of crashed plane

Telegraph co-owner David Barclay dies at 86 after short illness

Epaper – January 13 LHR 2021

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.