PTA renews PTCL’s license

News Desk
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday renewed Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited’s (PTCL) licence to operate in the country for another 25 years whereas the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has been informed about the renewal as well.

The new license is effective from January 1, 2021.

The company obtained its 25-year license in 1996, which had expired on December 31, 2020. On January 2, it was reported that the licence had not been renewed and that the company was operating without a license.

A spokesperson for PTCL said that the PTA was sent a request to extend the licence in 2018 but the authority replied that a decision will be made according to the government policy when the license expires.

Previous articleAt UN, Pakistan calls for outlawing ‘violent nationalist’ RSS
