Stocks breach 46,000 level on soaring activity

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another day of high investor participation, as volumes remained above 800 million for the second consecutive session, helping the benchmark index to breach the 46,000 level for the first time since April 2018.

On the economic front, Pakistan’s large scale manufacturing industries (LSMI) recorded an increase of 7.41pc during Jul-Nov FY21 compared to the same period of last year. The LSMI output increased 14.46pc in Nov 2020 when compared with Nov 2019, and 1.35pc when compared with October 2020.

Meanwhile, according to a tweet shared by Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, exports of home textiles increased 16pc, readymade garments 25pc and tents/canvas 57pc during Jul-Dec 2020 compared to last year.

The benchmark KSE-100 remained in the green throughout the session, recording its intraday high at 46,314.15 after gaining 392.11 points. It settled higher by 169.92 points at 46,091.96.

A total of 208 scrips managed to accumulate gains; 164 closed lower; while the value of 173 remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes appreciated further from 825.8 million shares in the previous session to 845.3 million shares (+2pc). Average trading value surged by 27pc, from $131.8 million to $167.5 million. K-Electric Ltd (KEL -5.11pc), Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Ltd (PIBTL +3.13pc) and Power Cement Ltd (POWER +7.93pc) led the volume chart, exchanging 110.62 million, 79.64 million and 45.13 million shares, respectively.

The benchmark index rallied mainly on the back of technology & communications (76.31 points) and cement (+71.63 points) sectors, with Systems Ltd (SYS +6.70pc) and TRG Pakistan Ltd (TRG +2.68pc), Pioneer Cement Ltd (PIOC +7.49pc), Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd (MLCF +2.10pc) and Lucky Cement Ltd (LUCK +0.48pc) contributing the most.