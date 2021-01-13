Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Stocks breach 46,000 level on soaring activity

Avatar
By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another day of high investor participation, as volumes remained above 800 million for the second consecutive session, helping the benchmark index to breach the 46,000 level for the first time since April 2018.

On the economic front, Pakistan’s large scale manufacturing industries (LSMI) recorded an increase of 7.41pc during Jul-Nov FY21 compared to the same period of last year. The LSMI output increased 14.46pc in Nov 2020 when compared with Nov 2019, and 1.35pc when compared with October 2020.

Meanwhile, according to a tweet shared by Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, exports of home textiles increased 16pc, readymade garments 25pc and tents/canvas 57pc during Jul-Dec 2020 compared to last year.

The benchmark KSE-100 remained in the green throughout the session, recording its intraday high at 46,314.15 after gaining 392.11 points. It settled higher by 169.92 points at 46,091.96.

A total of 208 scrips managed to accumulate gains; 164 closed lower; while the value of 173 remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes appreciated further from 825.8 million shares in the previous session to 845.3 million shares (+2pc). Average trading value surged by 27pc, from $131.8 million to $167.5 million. K-Electric Ltd (KEL -5.11pc), Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Ltd (PIBTL +3.13pc) and Power Cement Ltd (POWER +7.93pc) led the volume chart, exchanging 110.62 million, 79.64 million and 45.13 million shares, respectively.

The benchmark index rallied mainly on the back of technology & communications (76.31 points) and cement (+71.63 points) sectors, with Systems Ltd (SYS +6.70pc) and TRG Pakistan Ltd (TRG +2.68pc), Pioneer Cement Ltd (PIOC +7.49pc), Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd (MLCF +2.10pc) and Lucky Cement Ltd (LUCK +0.48pc) contributing the most.

Previous articleKillers of cop on polio duty arrested: KP police chief
Next articleAGP says closed ballot method encourages selling of votes
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PTA renews PTCL’s license

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday renewed Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited's (PTCL) licence to operate in the country for another 25 years whereas...
Read more
HEADLINES

Kuaishou Technology launches creator academy in Pakistan

KARACHI: Kuaishou Technology has launched a creator academy in Pakistan for SnackVideo. As reported first by Profit over a week ago, the internet media...
Read more
HEADLINES

Petroleum Division allegedly facilitating two accused of petrol crisis

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division is allegedly facilitating two of the main accused persons behind the country's sudden petrol crisis in June 2020, incumbent Director...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt approves reform package for AGP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved a six pillar reform package of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP). In this regard, Federal Minister for Information...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGRA issues LNG import licenses to two private companies

Pakistan has allowed the private sector to import Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by issuing import licenses to at least two companies, for the first...
Read more
HEADLINES

Big industry expands 14.5pc in November 2020

ISLAMABAD: Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) in Pakistan grew by 14.5 per cent in November 2020 as compared to the same month in 2019, data...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Ministry of IT to implement national helpline

The federal government has directed the Ministry of Information Technology to set up a national helpline to provide emergency assistance to citizens across the...

FM Qureshi, Turkish FM discuss rising trend of Islamophobia

PTA renews PTCL’s license

At UN, Pakistan calls for outlawing ‘violent nationalist’ RSS

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.