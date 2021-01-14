Sign inSubscribe
Nokia signs up Google for building cloud-based 5G network

By Agencies

Nokia on Thursday partnered with Alphabet’s Google Cloud unit to build 5G core network infrastructure and allow business customers to offer services such as smart retail and automated manufacturing.

Cloud computing units of big technology companies such as Microsoft and Amazon are also tying up with telecoms vendors ahead of deployment of 5G infrastructure to corner a share in new businesses the new technology might enable.

While Nokia will bring its 5G expertise, Google Cloud will serve as the platform for launching applications and assist customers in building an ecosystem of services.

“We will start to see some of these things to get in the live environment by end of this year,” Amol Phadke, Managing Director at Google Cloud told Reuters.

He added that the timeline for the availability of the services would depend on telecom operators.

1 COMMENT

  1. Mr. Amol Phadke Managing Diretor Google kloud delighted with your initiaties. Suggest please proess Homologation/Type Approal from the regulatory authority in Pakistan.
    Best wishes Haroon Rashid

Fiat Chrysler, PSA seal merger to become Stellantis

MILAN: Fiat Chrysler and PSA sealed their long-awaited merger on Saturday to create Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest auto group with deep enough pockets to...
Facebook to ban ads promoting weapon accessories, protective gear in US

WASHINGTON: Facebook Inc said on Saturday it will ban advertisements for weapon accessories and protective equipment in the United States with immediate effect until...
Trump directs government to minimise procurement from China

WASHINGTON: In another action against China days before he leaves office, US President Donald Trump on Friday directed government departments to look at ways...
Oil falls as China lockdown, US unemployment data temper gains

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Friday as concerns about Chinese cities in lockdown due to coronavirus outbreaks tempered a rally driven by strong import...
PepsiCo suspends all political contributions

PepsiCo Inc said on Friday it would suspend political donations, joining a long list of companies that are re-evaluating or halting political donations following...
Oil prices ease as pandemic outweighs Chinese and US data

LONDON: Oil prices dipped on Thursday as bullish signals from Chinese import data and US crude oil stocks draws were outweighed by surging coronavirus...
SSGS starts crackdown against compressors; restores supply to Sindh CNG stations

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) launched a crackdown against the illegal use of gas compressors on Sunday. A spokesperson has said that the...

Bank of Punjab and Reall sign MoU for promotion of low cost housing in Pakistan

Cherat Packaging to invest Rs1 billion in polypropylene plant

Servis: the iconic shoe company doubles down on its tyre manufacturing business

