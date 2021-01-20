PM announces launch of 3G, 4G internet in South Waziristan

WANA: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday announced the launch of high-speed 3G and 4G mobile broadband in South Waziristan to ensure the technological development of tribal districts.

Addressing a gathering of tribal notables during a cheque distribution ceremony under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, the prime minister that said the launch of high-speed internet was in line with bringing development in South Waziristan, an area that had long suffered the brunt of terrorism.

He mentioned that internet access in the area was previously denied due to security concerns, with the major apprehension that technology could be used by miscreants backed by India.

However, he said, after consultations with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI Chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, it was decided to launch internet services to facilitate the residents, particularly students, as most educational institutions had started online classes.

The premier said that the vision of his government was to uplift underprivileged areas of South Waziristan and provide opportunities to the local population in areas of education, health and employment.

He regretted that tribal areas of Pakistan had suffered immensely due to militancy in the past, adding that it was time to compensate them.

Further, he termed the youth as the country’s “biggest asset”, stressing that technical education would help them gain capabilities to meet the challenges of the contemporary world.

For the tribal youth’s uplift, he said, employment opportunities would be provided to mainstream them into national development whereas more funds would be diverted for South Waziristan under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, aimed at ensuring the youth’s self-reliance.

The premier also paid tribute to locals for supporting him in materialising the difficult task of merging tribal areas with Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP), adding that time would prove it as the best decision for their wellbeing.