Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

PTV delisted from privatisation plan

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) has decided to delist the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) from the list of SOEs categorised for privatisation.

The committee took the decision on the request of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry on Wednesday.

The information secretary briefed the forum that PTVC was currently undergoing massive restructuring in order to become a financially viable, professionally efficient and technically sound SOE that could help amplify national narrative and formulate favourable public opinion.

The meeting, chaired by Finance and Revenue Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, also had Privatisation Minister Muhammadmian Soomro and Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain in attendance.

The Ministry of Finance on the occasion presented a report on the ‘Triage of State SOEs’ before the committee, which, after detailed discussions, directed the officials concerned to streamline the existing privatisation categories and present a roadmap before the committee at the earliest.

The forum further directed the officials to utilise the interim period effectively and workout options for restructuring of SOEs, including possibility of management contracts, where applicable, and update the committee periodically.

The members agreed that the forensic audit of major loss-making SOEs should be conducted in accordance with the directives of the prime minister.

The finance secretary informed the committee that the auditor general’s office was on board and had started collecting data of loss-making SOEs, whereas several private sector firms had also shown interest in this regard.

The committee decided that the forensic audit task might be distributed among the private firm(s) and the Auditor General of Pakistan as per rules, keeping in view the large number of entities.

The finance secretary further updated the forum on the progress made on Draft SOE Bill, 2020. After following due consultative process on the said bill, the Finance Division had submitted the same to the Law and Justice Division.

“Once draft bill is cleared, it will be presented to the cabinet for approval, before bringing it in the parliament,” the secretary added.

Previous articleFDA seals offices of eight illegal housing schemes
Next articleECC reduces tax on sugar import from 5.5pc to 0.25pc
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

MoC approves Rs213m DLTL refunds for non-textile sector

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Wednesday that an amount of Rs213 million has been approved for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to improve SDGs

ISLAMABAD: The first sub-committee meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) discussed the existing status of implementation, institutional arrangements...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC reduces tax on sugar import from 5.5pc to 0.25pc

Forum okays $35m additional funding to PIA; defers draft Textiles and Apparel Policy till next meeting
Read more
GOVERNANCE

FDA seals offices of eight illegal housing schemes

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed eight unapproved housing schemes and demolished illegal constructions in different areas of the city. The FDA spokesperson said...
Read more
HEADLINES

SHC orders construction of new bridge over Indus River

NHA officials given two months to prepare feasibility report for the new bridge
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt eliminates taxes on bonds

The federal cabinet has waived one-dozen types of income taxes to raise around $2 billion in debt through Pakistan’s first Chinese currency-denominated bonds and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

FDA seals offices of eight illegal housing schemes

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed eight unapproved housing schemes and demolished illegal constructions in different areas of the city. The FDA spokesperson said...

SHC orders construction of new bridge over Indus River

Oil above $56 on US stimulus hopes ahead of Biden inauguration

Govt eliminates taxes on bonds

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.