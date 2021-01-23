CNG stations to reopen in Islamabad, Punjab from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Central leader of All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said on Saturday the CNG stations, after almost 37-day closure, would reopen in Islamabad and Punjab from 6:00am on Sunday.

The gas supply to CNG outlets in Punjab and Potohar region was suspended for the last 37 days due to shortage of the commodity in peak winter season.

“We are not yet confirmed that the CNG stations will remain open for what duration, but the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited has intimated us that the CNG stations are going to reopen in Punjab from Sunday at 6:00am,” he said in a statement.

Paracha was of the view that the public would get relief with availability of the CNG as all stakeholders including owners, employees of the stations as well as motorists faced great financial hardships during the supply suspension period.

He hoped that the CNG sector would get uninterrupted supply in the next winter season with the import of its own ‘private’ liquefied natural gas.