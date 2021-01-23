LHC requested to ban TikTok, Bigo over indecent content

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) was approached for imposing a ban on social media applications including Bigo Live, TikTok, Likee and others on Saturday, citing that they are becoming a source of promoting indecent content in the country.

A petition filed with the LHC by Advocate Waqas noted that the applications like TikTok, Bigo Live, Likee and others are becoming a source of ‘wastage of time’ for youngsters.

Making owners of the apps and the government authorities respondents in the case, the application said that besides promoting indecent content, TikTok has claimed the lives of many youngsters who while trying to shoot short videos for the app had lost their lives.

“No action had been taken despite bringing the matter to the notice of the concerned authorities including the PTA,” it noted.

The petition pleaded that the apps should immediately be banned, while the authorities be directed to introduce laws to monitor such applications.

This is not the first time that a petition has been filed before the LHC for imposing a ban on TikTok. In November 2020, the LHC had put off a petition seeking a ban on the popular short video sharing app TikTok.