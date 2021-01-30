Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

‘PM fully focused on boosting economy, reducing inflation’

By Agencies

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully focussed to reduce inflation, boost economy and create more job opportunities for the people.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said, had taken many initiatives and introduced programmes for the public welfare.

“PTI’s elected representatives should be in direct contact with the people to resolve their problems,” he said while talking to the party parliamentarians belonging to Sindh here at the Sindh Governor House.

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and Member of Provincial Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi were also present on the occasion.

Shibli Faraz said the PTI was playing its role as a strong opposition in the Sindh Assembly.

He said the federal government had announced a package for the development of Karachi, which the country’s economic hub and had historical significance. However, the Sindh government’s role was not positive as it was creating hurdles in that regard.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic and the wheat crisis, it played negative politics, he added.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) rulers had destroyed the Sindh province through their corrupt practices.

The parliamentarians on the occasion apprised the minister of the problems and issues being faced by them.

Earlier, Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that for the first time in 13 years, the business volume is at the highest level due to which the country’s economy is showing signs of improvement.

In a tweet, the senior minister said that crossing the 284 million dollars’ business volume limit at the national level is a very welcome omen and it is proving that the country’s economy is on the right track due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and timely policies.

Previous articleWhite House says US-China trade deal among issues in broad review
Next articleICCI seeks new policy measures to promote documented economy
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ICCI seeks new policy measures to promote documented economy

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged the government to take new policy measures aimed at promoting the documented economy...
Read more
ECONOMY

FBR notifies removal of additional customs duty on 174 tariff lines

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has withdrawn additional customs duty on import of raw materials of around 174 tariff lines. The FBR has issued...
Read more
Automobile

Implementation on EV Policy delayed as govt yet to finalise draft ordinance

'In order to avoid demurrage charges at ports, importers have now started releasing their EV vehicles after paying all duties'
Read more
ECONOMY

Weekly inflation up 0.52pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based weekly inflation for the combined income group increased 0.52pc during the week ended on Jan 28, 2021. The weekly...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

FBR issues draft rules for clearance of import, export consignments

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday issued draft rules for the clearance of import and export consignments at border customs stations. The FBR...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

KP traders lament imposition of visa condition on Afghanistan-bound transporters

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has expressed concern over the imposition of a new visa/passport condition on drivers carrying Afghanistan-bound...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World Business News

Oil rises but remains rangebound as OPEC cuts offset virus fears

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged up on Friday but traded in a tight range as demand concerns caused by new coronavirus variants and slow vaccine...

FBR notifies removal of additional customs duty on 174 tariff lines

Implementation on EV Policy delayed as govt yet to finalise draft ordinance

Weekly inflation up 0.52pc

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.