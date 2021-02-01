Sign inSubscribe
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs2.70 per litre

By News Desk

The federal government on Sunday increased the price of petrol by up to Rs2.70 per litre for the next 15 days of February 2021, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The prices of all petroleum products have been increased by 2.5 per cent to 4.6pc.

According to an announcement by the Prime Minister Office, the ex-depot prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) and petrol were increased by Rs2.88 and Rs2.70 per litre, respectively. The prices of kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) were jacked up by Rs3.54 and Rs3per litre, respectively.

Based on 17pc GST and Rs30 per litre petroleum levy, Ogra had calculated an increase of Rs13.18 per litre for petrol, Rs12.12 for HSD, Rs11.10 for kerosene and Rs6.62 for LDO, according to the PM Office. Currently, the levy on petrol is Rs21.56 per litre.

Earlier on Friday, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had proposed Rs12 per litre hike in petrol price from February 1 and raising Rs10 per litre on high-speed diesel.

