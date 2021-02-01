Sign inSubscribe
Irfan Siddiqui elected as OICCI president

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Meezan Bank Limited President and CEO, Irfan Siddiqui, has taken over as the president of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) for 2021.

This was announced at the 161st Annual General Meeting of the OICCI held at the chamber on Monday.

Engro Corporation Limited Managing Director Ghiasuddin Khan was elected as the vice president of the chamber. The other elected members of the OICCI Managing Committee for this year include Erum Shakir Rahim from Glaxosmithkline Pakistan Limited, Ali Asghar Jamali from Indus Motor Company Limited, Atsushi Fujii from Mitsubishi Corporation, Aamir Hafeez from Ibrahim Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited, Sami Ahmed from Procter & Gamble Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited, Markus Strohmeier from Siemens Pakistan Engineering Co. Ltd, Mehmet Celepoglu from Total Parco Pakistan Limited, and Amir Rasool Paracha from Unilever Pakistan Limited.

The incoming OICCI president, in his message to members, said that he strongly believes that Pakistan offers considerable growth potential for existing foreign investors and attractive opportunities for new investors.

He said his conviction is supported by OICCI members who invested over $16 billion in new capital expenditure in the last eight years.

Irfan Siddiqui is a chartered accountant from England and Wales and is the founding president of Meezan Bank. Prior to joining Meezan Bank, he has held several senior management positions including CEO at Al-Meezan Investment Bank Limited, general manager at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company, and senior executive positions at Kuwait Investment Authority.

Staff Report

