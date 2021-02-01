Sign inSubscribe
PTA notifies mobile device manufacturing regulations

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has notified the Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations, 2021.

According to a press statement, the regulations have come into force with effect from 25th January 2021, and aim to encourage local production of mobile devices in Pakistan.

As per the regulations, all devices are to be manufactured as per ITU Telecommunication Standardisation Sector (ITU-T) technical standards. Finished/manufactured devices made locally should display the label “Manufactured in Pakistan”.

The PTA shall consider all applications on merit for authorisation to manufacture mobile devices in Pakistan. Key factors such as technical competence, experience of applicant’s management, key members of staff and local participation in the business, and technical viability of the applicant’s business plan for mobile device manufacturing will determine whether authorization is to be granted to the applicant.

The duration of the authorisation will be valid for 10 years.

