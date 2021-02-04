Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

US Treasury says wants to “understand deeply” GameStop frenzy before taking action

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that before she and financial market regulators took any action, they needed to “understand deeply” what happened in the trading frenzy involving GameStop Corp and other retail stocks in recent days.

Yellen, who is convening a meeting of top market regulators on Thursday, told ABC’s Good Morning America: “We really need to make sure that our financial markets are functioning properly, efficiently and that investors are protected.”

In her first media interview since taking office last week as the first female U.S. Treasury secretary, Yellen also argued that a massive federal stimulus plan was needed to overcome the economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We never had anything so large even during the great recession. We need to make sure people have jobs, if they don’t have jobs, that they’re supported.”

Yellen is convening a meeting with the heads of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission later on Thursday.

She told ABC that the regulators would “discuss whether or not the recent events warrant further action,” and added: “we need to understand deeply what happened before we go to action but certainly we’re looking carefully at these events.”

Yellen did not specify what potential actions could be taken by regulators to respond to the situation.

The meeting comes after days of gyrations in the shares of video-game retailer GameStop, headphone maker Koss Corp, cinema chain AMC Entertainment and other stocks and commodities favored on the Reddit social media site’s Wall Street Bets forum.

- Advertisement -

Retail traders had bid the shares up to dizzying heights in an effort to punish short sellers — who profit when shares fall — forcing some hedge funds to close their positions at big losses. But the so-called “Reddit Rally” has collapsed in recent days, exposing many individual traders to huge losses themselves.

Previous articleIMF warns of ‘uneven’ Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout
Next articleSBP reserves surge $33m to $13bn
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

IMF warns of ‘uneven’ Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

DUBAI: Economic recovery in the Middle East and North Africa is expected to accelerate this year following a double whammy shock, but growth will...
Read more
World Business News

McKinsey to pay $573 million to settle claims over opioid crisis role

NEW YORK: Consulting firm McKinsey & Co has agreed to pay at least $573 million to resolve claims by 40-plus U.S. states related to...
Read more
Automobile

China’s FAW considers acquiring BMW partner Brilliance for about $7.2bn

FAW Group is looking at acquiring Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd for about $7.2 billion in a two-stage deal that would see BMW’s main...
Read more
World Business News

Sony raises outlook amid home entertainment boom, but struggles to build more PS5s

TOKYO: Japan’s Sony Corp raised its full-year profit outlook by one-third, helped by pandemic-fuelled demand for games, movies and other content, but said it...
Read more
World Business News

Tiktok strengthens content review with new pre-share prompts

TikTok will flag unverified content to users before they share it, the video-sharing app said on Wednesday, the latest effort to combat misinformation on...
Read more
World Business News

Alphabet’s Google posts record sales as retailers shell out for ads

Google parent Alphabet Inc on Tuesday topped quarterly sales expectations for its advertising and Cloud businesses, helped in part by the pandemic, and said...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

SBP reserves surge $33m to $13bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $33 million compared with $12,998 million in the previous week...

US Treasury says wants to “understand deeply” GameStop frenzy before taking action

IMF warns of ‘uneven’ Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

PTVC

Govt taking steps to make PTV financially viable: Senate told

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.