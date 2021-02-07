Sign inSubscribe
Imran Maniar takes charge as SSGC’s Managing Director

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Imran Maniar has taken charge as Mananging Director (MD) of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).
This is for the first time in the last five years that a permanent MD has been deputed at SSGC.

According to the SSGC spokesperson, the approval of the appointment was given by the board of directors.

Maniar is an accomplished professional with more than 30 years of strong track record in building, leading and advising private equity and corporations in mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, turnarounds, capital market transactions, logistics, upstream and midstream operations, oil field  and engineering services. He has been prolific in managing start-ups and Fortune 500 companies in North and Latin America, Europe and Middle East.

Before joining SSGC, Maniar held CFO positions at Marquard and Bahls AG, GL Noble Denton and Eagle Ford Oil and Gas.  He has also served as Manager Strategic Planning at Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, Partner at Millennium Ventures LLC and as an Analyst at Solvay. Maniar has a BS in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University, an MBA from Rice University and has received CFO training at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

It may be mentioned here that Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has authorised Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) to carry out the inspections of industrial and commercial gas meters after consumers who filed a record number of complaints against over billing by the SSGC in gas utility charges.

According to the details reported on the matter, OGRA has brought in HDIP to oversee the complaints made by consumers and inspect if indeed there’s an anomaly in gas consumed and bill charged.

