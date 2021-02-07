KP govt to start one-window service to facilitate power crush plants

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan has directed concerned authorities to start a one-window service for the issuance of licences and NOCs to facilitate those who intend to install power crush plants.

While chairing a meeting of the KP Minerals and Mineral Development Department here the other day, the KP CM has directed the authorities concerned to ensure the issuance of licences and NOCs within a week so that river bed mining and power crushing is encouraged for legally set up companies in the province and illegal businesses are discouraged.

The meeting discussed various matters related to regulate and streamline power crush plants, river bed mining and mining in urban and rural set ups with special focus on the effective implementation of rules framed to this end.

Besides provincial cabinet members Timur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub, Sultan Khan, Arif Ahmadzai and Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, the meeting was attended by concerned administrative secretaries and other relevant high ups.

Mahmood Khan also directed the concerned authorities to work out an effective mechanism to ensure the implementation of a safe distance as prescribed in the relevant rules for sand and gravel extraction from river beds and mining near urban and rural population so that losses to human lives and properties are minimised in floods and other natural calamities.

The meeting was also briefed in detail about various aspects of the proposed River Bed Mining Rules 2021 and it was informed that the proposed rules aimed at protection of rivers, its course and smooth water flow, protection of infrastructure on river beds, conservational mining of sands, gravels and stones to meet construction industry required and effective enforcement to promote safe mining in river beds.

Stressing the need to make all matters related to power crusher plants and river bed mining more people friendly, the chief minister said that regulating power crusher plants and river bed mining in the province would benefit people associated with the business and also preserve the natural environment.

A committee comprising of concerned authorities was constituted in the meeting to come up with recommendations for the approval of provincial cabinet to ensure effective implementation of relevant laws as well as streamlining issues related to power crusher plants and river bed mining in the province.