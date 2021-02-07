Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP govt to start one-window service to facilitate power crush plants

Regulating power crusher plants, river bed mining would preserve natural environment, protect infrastructure during natural disasters, says KP CM

By Aziz Buneri

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan has directed concerned authorities to start a one-window service for the issuance of licences and NOCs to facilitate those who intend to install power crush plants.

While chairing a meeting of the KP Minerals and Mineral Development Department here the other day, the KP CM has directed the authorities concerned to ensure the issuance of licences and NOCs within a week so that river bed mining and power crushing is encouraged for legally set up companies in the province and illegal businesses are discouraged.

The meeting discussed various matters related to regulate and streamline power crush plants, river bed mining and mining in urban and rural set ups with special focus on the effective implementation of rules framed to this end.

Besides provincial cabinet members Timur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub, Sultan Khan, Arif Ahmadzai and Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, the meeting was attended by concerned administrative secretaries and other relevant high ups.

Mahmood Khan also directed the concerned authorities to work out an effective mechanism to ensure the implementation of a safe distance as prescribed in the relevant rules for sand and gravel extraction from river beds and mining near urban and rural population so that losses to human lives and properties are minimised in floods and other natural calamities.

The meeting was also briefed in detail about various aspects of the proposed River Bed Mining Rules 2021 and it was informed that the proposed rules aimed at protection of rivers, its course and smooth water flow, protection of infrastructure on river beds, conservational mining of sands, gravels and stones to meet construction industry required and effective enforcement to promote safe mining in river beds.

Stressing the need to make all matters related to power crusher plants and river bed mining more people friendly, the chief minister said that regulating power crusher plants and river bed mining in the province would benefit people associated with the business and also preserve the natural environment.

A committee comprising of concerned authorities was constituted in the meeting to come up with recommendations for the approval of provincial cabinet to ensure effective implementation of relevant laws as well as streamlining issues related to power crusher plants and river bed mining in the province.

- Advertisement -

 

Previous articleImran Maniar takes charge as SSGC managing director
Next articleImports of six smuggling-prone goods surge 55pc
Avatar
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Imports of six smuggling-prone goods surge 55pc

The quantum of smuggled goods into the country decreased during the first seven months of FY21 as compared to the corresponding period last year,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Imran Maniar takes charge as SSGC managing director

ISLAMABAD: Imran Maniar has taken charge as Managing Director (MD) of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL). This is for the first time in the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to end discounted tariff for fertiliser firms

The government is set to end concessionary gas tariff for Fatima and Engro Fertilizer plants by the middle of the year. The two fertiliser companies...
Read more
HEADLINES

With high-end, value addition products, Challenge Fashion propels Pakistan’s textile industry to do better

LAHORE: In Pakistan, one of the answers to the country’s persistent economic problems that many have touted as game changing are Special Economic Zones...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Cabinet Division shortlists candidates for OGRA chief slot

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to fill the top position of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) chairman, the Cabinet Division has forwarded three...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

KP receives another Rs3bn in hydropower profits

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has received an additional Rs3 billion from the federal government on account of net electricity profit, KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt to end discounted tariff for fertiliser firms

The government is set to end concessionary gas tariff for Fatima and Engro Fertilizer plants by the middle of the year. The two fertiliser companies...

With high-end, value addition products, Challenge Fashion propels Pakistan’s textile industry to do better

Taiwan punishes Deutsche Bank, others in currency speculation case

Wall Street Week Ahead: GameStop frenzy reveals potential for broader market stress

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.