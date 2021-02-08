Sign inSubscribe
Senate panel asks NBP to furnish details of non-performing loans 

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Standing Committee of Finance and Revenue on Monday directed the National Bank of Pakistan to submit details of non-performing loans.

Citing non-performing loans as reason, the NBP officials had informed the committee that the bank has closed two branches in Bangladesh and Afghanistan due to continuous losses.

Overall, NBP has 23 branches in different countries, including six in South Asia.

The officials further informed the Senate panel that NBP was also considering to close two more branches in Kabul and Dhaka. In this regard, the department was in touch with State Bank of Pakistan and Ministry of Finance, they added.

On this, committee chairman Senator Farooq H Naik asked the officials to provide details of NPL of NBP’s foreign branches.

Meanwhile, the committee took up a matter regarding tax details of Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi.

Senate Mushahidullah khan had asked the FBR officials to provide the tax details of Afridi.

The FBR member operations informed the committee that the revenue board cannot make public the tax record of any individual under the 216th provision of the Income Tax Ordinance.

The committee chairman endorsed the FBR’s stance and ended the discussion on the matter.

Shahzad Paracha

