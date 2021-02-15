HBL joins forces with PSDF to create employment opportunities in Pakistan

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Pakistan’s largest commercial bank has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF), the largest skills development fund in Pakistan. The MoU was signed by Aamir Kureshi – Head Consumer, Rural & SME Banking, HBL and Jawad Zahoor Khan, CEO, PSDF.

Present at the ceremony were Muhammad Aurangzeb – President & CEO, HBL and other senior executives from both organizations.

In line with the Government of Pakistan’s vision of creating 10 million jobs, the Prime Minister’s Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme has been developed under the banner of “Kamyab Jawan”. The purpose of the scheme is to shape the future and well-being of Pakistani youth by giving them access to skills training so they can find sustainable employment and income-generating opportunities.

Commenting on the signing, Aamir Kureshi, Head Consumer, Rural & SME Banking, HBL said, “HBL has always supported the national agenda vis-à-vis Pakistan’s economic growth and social uplift. Through this partnership, HBL will provide loans to capable young men and women under the “Kamyab Jawan” scheme which will enable them to run their businesses and create further employment opportunities within the country.”

Jawad Zahoor, CEO, PSDF stated, “PSDF is the largest skill development fund in Pakistan and has a solid track record of skilling youth and linking them to income generation opportunities.

Though our partnership with HBL, PSDF will ensure that the youth is well trained in the technical and entrepreneurial skills to enhance their ability to secure loans under “Kamyab Jawan” and utilize them effectively to run successful businesses.”

