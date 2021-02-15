Sign inSubscribe
Banking

HBL joins forces with PSDF to create employment opportunities in Pakistan

By press release
Jawad Zahoor Khan, CEO- PSDF (sitting on left), Aamir Kureshi, Head Consumer, Rural and SME Banking – HBL (sitting on right) at the signing ceremony along with Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO - HBL (standing third from right) and representatives from both organisations

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Pakistan’s largest commercial bank has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF), the largest skills development fund in Pakistan. The MoU was signed by Aamir Kureshi – Head Consumer, Rural & SME Banking, HBL and Jawad Zahoor Khan, CEO, PSDF.

Present at the ceremony were Muhammad Aurangzeb – President & CEO, HBL and other senior executives from both organizations.

In line with the Government of Pakistan’s vision of creating 10 million jobs, the Prime Minister’s Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme has been developed under the banner of “Kamyab Jawan”. The purpose of the scheme is to shape the future and well-being of Pakistani youth by giving them access to skills training so they can find sustainable employment and income-generating opportunities.

Commenting on the signing, Aamir Kureshi, Head Consumer, Rural & SME Banking, HBL said, “HBL has always supported the national agenda vis-à-vis Pakistan’s economic growth and social uplift. Through this partnership, HBL will provide loans to capable young men and women under the “Kamyab Jawan” scheme which will enable them to run their businesses and create further employment opportunities within the country.”

Article continues after this advertisement

Jawad Zahoor, CEO, PSDF stated, “PSDF is the largest skill development fund in Pakistan and has a solid track record of skilling youth and linking them to income generation opportunities.

Though our partnership with HBL, PSDF will ensure that the youth is well trained in the technical and entrepreneurial skills to enhance their ability to secure loans under “Kamyab Jawan” and utilize them effectively to run successful businesses.”

 

This content was created under a paid partnership. For queries related to paid partnerships, email at [email protected]

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAGP Pharma denies agreement to supply Sputnik-V vaccine to any hospital, diagnostic centre
Next articleBulls stage comeback as index gains 567 points
Avatar
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

PM seeks ‘out of box solutions’ to cut indirect taxes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the government’s economic team to come up with ‘out-of-box solutions’ to reduce the burden of indirect...
Read more
ECONOMY

Bulls stage comeback as index gains 567 points

KARACHI: Losing spree at the Pakistan Stock Exchange came to a halt on Monday after the benchmark index staged a spectacular rally of over...
Read more
HEADLINES

AGP Pharma denies agreement to supply Sputnik-V vaccine to any hospital, diagnostic centre

LAHORE: Karachi-based pharmaceutical firm AGP Limited has denied media reports that it had entered into an agreement with any hospital or diagnostic centre for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt decides against increasing salaries in 18 departments

The government has decided not to increase the salaries of federal employees working in 18 departments, including the president and prime minister's secretariat, NAB,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt decides against increasing salaries in 18 departments

The government has decided not to increase the salaries of federal employees working in 18 departments, including the president and prime minister's secretariat, NAB,...

Dawood lauds govt efforts to boost SECP registrations

Remittances increase 24pc to $16.4bn in seven months

Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.