Food inflation surges in KP

PESHAWAR: Inflation is once again on the rise in the province, as increasing prices of flour, sugar, ghee and pulses in the open market have made it difficult for ordinary citizens to run their kitchens.

In Peshawar’s open market, a 20 kg bag of flour has gone up to Rs1,400, dal gram from Rs130 to Rs170, dal mash from Rs230 to260, ghee to Rs270 per kg, and sugar to Rs100 per kg.

Citizens say that the federal and provincial governments claim to control inflation across the country on a daily basis, but in practice, neither the district administration nor the federal and provincial governments have succeeded in controlling inflation.

According to Inam Khan, a resident of Peshawar, despite the government’s rejection of OGRA’s summary to increase the prices of petroleum products, neither the government nor the district administration has played an effective role in curbing inflation.

On the other hand, shopkeepers say that the increase in the prices of groceries is also affecting their business. “How can we sell cheap if we buy expensive items? Rising inflation has exacerbated the plight of the low-income class,” said a shopkeeper.

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President, Haji Gulam Ali, said that the government has broken the record of the country’s 73-year history in inflation. “If the government does not control employment and inflation, people will be forced to take to the streets,” he said.