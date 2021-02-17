Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Food inflation surges in KP

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: Inflation is once again on the rise in the province, as increasing prices of flour, sugar, ghee and pulses in the open market have made it difficult for ordinary citizens to run their kitchens.

In Peshawar’s open market, a 20 kg bag of flour has gone up to Rs1,400, dal gram from Rs130 to Rs170, dal mash from Rs230 to260, ghee to Rs270 per kg, and sugar to Rs100 per kg.

Citizens say that the federal and provincial governments claim to control inflation across the country on a daily basis, but in practice, neither the district administration nor the federal and provincial governments have succeeded in controlling inflation.

According to Inam Khan, a resident of Peshawar, despite the government’s rejection of OGRA’s summary to increase the prices of petroleum products, neither the government nor the district administration has played an effective role in curbing inflation.

Article continues after this advertisement

On the other hand, shopkeepers say that the increase in the prices of groceries is also affecting their business. “How can we sell cheap if we buy expensive items? Rising inflation has exacerbated the plight of the low-income class,” said a shopkeeper.

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President, Haji Gulam Ali, said that the government has broken the record of the country’s 73-year history in inflation. “If the government does not control employment and inflation, people will be forced to take to the streets,” he said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAmazon documents reveal company’s secret strategy to dodge India’s regulators
Avatar
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Commerce ministry to organise trade, investment conference in Colombo

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, has announced that the Ministry of Commerce is organising a trade and...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF agreement to boost economic growth: finance minister

Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said that Pakistan's agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will not only help boost exports but...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP initiates forex digitisation

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has initiated the digitisation of foreign exchange. According to a report by a local media outlet, payments to the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan invites Egyptian entrepreneurs to explore investment options

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has invited Egyptian companies to explore sectors open for foreign investment in Pakistan, highlighting that the country offers ample...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

TECH

Fortnite creator takes Apple fight to EU antitrust regulators

BRUSSELS: Fortnite creator Epic Games has taken its fight against Apple to European Union antitrust regulators, ramping up its dispute with the iPhone maker...

US vows to boost transatlantic cooperation

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

IMF agreement to boost economic growth: finance minister

SBP initiates forex digitisation

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.