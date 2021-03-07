Sign inSubscribe
Sindh aims for 4m tonnes wheat production

By Monitoring Report
Wheat harvesting has begun in lower parts of Sindh while the purchase of wheat by owners of roller flour mills and chakkis is in full swing.

According to a local report that analysed official figures, the province has surpassed its wheat acreage target for 2020-21, as 100.01 per cent of sowing was achieved against a target of 1,200,160 hectares (ha).

The target of four million tonnes of grain production was set by the government for the current season. Growers anticipate healthy wheat crop production due to the size of the grain.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh had missed the sowing target set for last year by 1.4pc as 1,134,219ha was brought under cultivation against a target of 1,150,000ha, although a production of 3,848,105 tonnes — 1.3pc up from the target of 3,800,000 tonnes — was achieved.

The provincial food department has decided to procure 1.4m tonnes of wheat at a support price of Rs2,000 per 40kg, which was announced by the provincial government. But the rate has not been notified yet. The federal government has, however, fixed the rate at Rs1,650 per 40kg.

 

Monitoring Report

Wheat procurement

