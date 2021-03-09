Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Bitcoin mania triggers fundraising rush by Chinese players

By Agencies

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG: Bitcoin mania has fuelled a surge in fundraising by Chinese companies seeking to expand their cryptocurrency operations or move into the red-hot sector.

From large listed companies tapping public markets to smaller players raising funds from venture capitalists, a jump in cryptocurrency prices and signs of growing acceptance of the technology by mainstream institutions have fed the market boom.

Chinese bitcoin mining machine manufacturer, Ebang International Holdings, which debuted on Nasdaq in June, conducted two fundraising rounds in February alone, raking in $170 million, even after a previous offering in November.

Newcomer Code Chain New Continent Ltd, a Chinese waste recycling company, raised $25 million in February through a share placement to fund a foray into bitcoin mining.

Article continues after this advertisement

In private markets, “competition is white hot and filled with sharp elbows,” said Jehan Chu, managing partner at Hong Kong-based blockchain venture capital firm Kenetic Capital. “Every good-quality funding round is oversubscribed within a week of it being announced.”

The market has flourished despite complicated official attitudes towards cryptocurrencies in China.

Cryptocurrency exchanges are banned and mining frowned upon, but there is strong official support for developing blockchain technology, which underpins cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, but is also key to new innovations in areas such as trade finance, supply chain management and anti-counterfeiting.

This has contributed to the emergence of attractive crypto projects in China, say investors, although many companies still list and raise money overseas.

Ebang plans to use its new capital to expand into cryptocurrency mining in its own right, to open cryptocurrency exchanges in Singapore and Canada, and to launch a Robinhood-style platform for bitcoin trading.

“Ebang’s growth story is very attractive to institutional investors … fundraising by all industry players is getting busier thanks to the bitcoin bull,” said Guo Yi, COO at Univest Securities, which underwrote the deals, and has helped raise money for several other Chinese crypto players.

Canaan Inc, another Nasdaq-listed Chinese maker of bitcoin mining machines, is also expanding into mining, where powerful computers are used to verify bitcoin transactions and compete for a bitcoin reward.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has surged over 300% in value since the fourth quarter of last year.

“Bitcoin prices present us with a unique opportunity to establish mining operations,” said David Feng, co-CEO of newcomer Code Chain, which has ordered 10,000 bitcoin mining machines.

“EUPHORIC ATMOSPHERE”

The Chinese rush comes as Coinbase, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, filed last month for a Nasdaq listing. Regulatory approval would represent a landmark victory for cryptocurrency advocates seeking mainstream endorsement.

“Everyone can feel this euphoric atmosphere in the market, and Coinbase’s listing would lift the mood further,” said Jiang Changhao, co-founder and chief technology officer of Beijing-based Cobo a crypto custodian and wallet service provider.

Cobo plans to launch a new round of venture capital funding this month to finance international expansion, aiming for tens of millions of dollars because, Jiang said, “the market is bullish and our business is growing very, very rapidly.”

Kenetic Capital’s Chu said official backing for blockchain, and the use of the technology in major initiatives by giants like Ping An and Ant Financial, were a factor in the number of high quality blockchain and crypto projects in China.

But the recent price surge had “poured napalm” on to competition in the sector, he said.

Still, the entry of some Chinese firms into the crypto space has raised investor eyebrows.

Last month, short-sellers Hindenburg Research and Culper Research alleged Chinese blockchain firm SOS Ltd, had made false claims about its cryptocurrency business, allegations SOS said were “distorted, misleading and unsubstantiated”.

Guo of Univest Securities said the market has zero-tolerance toward cheating, but there’s nothing improper about Chinese companies jumping on to the bitcoin bandwagon.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt proposes absolute autonomy for SBP
Next articleEU accepts Pakistan’s plea on Basmati GI tag
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

China plans ‘Polar Silk Road’ by developing Arctic shipping routes

Beijing has announced last week its intention to construct a “Polar Silk Road” and actively participate in the development of Arctic and Antarctic regions...
Read more
World Business News

ADB issues data to guide sustainable transport development in Asia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has released a first batch of data as part of a new regional knowledge platform to guide sustainable transport...
Read more
World Business News

Bill Gates-backed Evolv to go public via blank-check merger in $1.7bn deal

Bill Gates-backed crowd safety technology provider Evolv Technology will go public through a merger with a blank-check company in a deal that values the...
Read more
World Business News

Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption

TEHRAN: Iran has quietly moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months, while India’s state refiners have added Iranian...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PSX appoints chief regulatory officer

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has appointed Ajeet Kumar as the chief regulatory officer (CRO), according to a statement released on Tuesday. Kumar is...

China plans ‘Polar Silk Road’ by developing Arctic shipping routes

Govt to present money bill in Senate tomorrow

Finance minister for speedy implementation of Agriculture Transformation Plan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.