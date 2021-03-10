Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Local manufacturing of mobile phones on the rise

'Turnover of mobile phone manufacturing industry may surpass that of auto industry in the next few years'

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: With the arrival of new investors in the mobile phone manufacturing industry, the Ministry of Industries & Production (MoIP) expects that the new industry to overtake the country’s automotive industry in the next few years.

As per officials of the Engineering Development Board (EDB) — a technical arm of the Ministry of Industries & Production (MoIP), the country’s mobile phone manufacturing industry was expected to surpass the auto sector in terms of turnover.

“To further facilitate the electronics sector, EDB has already started work on preparing appropriate framework for local assembly of tablets, allied equipment and mobile accessories,” an EDB official said. “This is in line with the board’s vision to improve the entire ecosystem and make mobile manufacturing the fastest growing sector in terms of employment and exports.”

He said following the approval of the Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy 2020 last year, new investors and firms were taking keen interest in the mobile manufacturing industry of Pakistan.

Article continues after this advertisement

Meanwhile, EDB General Manager (Policy) Asim Ayaz maintained that the mobile device manufacturing policy provided sufficient advantage to the local manufacturing of mobile phones in comparison with imports of completely built units. “VIVO, Airlink Communications and Inovi Telecom are among the new investors in local assembly of mobile phones, who have already started their trial production in February 2021.”

According to Ayaz, the combined capacity of these three companies was more than one million mobile handsets per month, whereas Transsion Tecno — a Karachi-based company assembling three famous brands including Itel, Infinix and Tecno — has increased local assembly from 150,000 units to 650,000 units per month owing to increase in demand soon after the launch of the policy.

“In addition to new entrants in mobile assembly, few experienced companies like GFive and QMobile were already operating in the market, while Samsung and OPPO are poised to enter local assembly in Pakistan market and are probably waiting for the implementation of approved recommendation of policy to remove sales tax on locally assembled mobiles from above $200 category.”

He said by introducing new players and capacity enhancement by existing companies, Pakistan will soon be able to meet a major portion of local demand, which was around 3.6 million per month in 2020.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSBP steps up to promote digitisation in banking sector
Next articleUnhappy with FBR report, PM orders indiscriminate against sugar mafia
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Unhappy with FBR report, PM orders indiscriminate against sugar mafia

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed resentment over the Federal Board of Revenue's performance, as it failed to show any recoveries from sugar...
Read more
Banking

SBP steps up to promote digitisation in banking sector

In order to promote digitisation in the banking sector and encourage use of digital channels, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has instructed all...
Read more
ECONOMY

FPCCI seeks 100pc adjustment of input tax

In order to improve the country's ease of doing business ranking, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has recommended the...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

LHC seeks govt’s reply over skyrocketing chicken prices

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices on a petition seeking directives for the government to bring down prices of chicken...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

FPCCI seeks 100pc adjustment of input tax

In order to improve the country's ease of doing business ranking, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has recommended the...

Adidas pushes online sales and sustainability in five-year plan

LHC seeks govt’s reply over skyrocketing chicken prices

CAA set to introduce UK-like pilot licencing system

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.