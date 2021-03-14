Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

‘Slow Gulf economic recovery to have long-lasting impact on banks’

By Agencies

DUBAI: Economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis in the oil-rich Gulf region will be slow, weighing on the region’s banking sector, S&P Global Ratings said.

Gulf countries fell into a sharp recession last year as the COVID-19 pandemic affected vital non-oil economic sectors such as hospitality, commerce, and real estate, while lower oil prices hurt state revenues.

Events like Dubai Expo this year and the World Cup in Qatar next year, as well as a rebounding oil market, will provide some support but growth will remain below historical levels, S&P said.

“Indeed, most countries will not return to 2019 nominal GDP before 2023, with an even longer road for Saudi Arabia,” it said in a report on Sunday.

Article continues after this advertisement

Recovery in sectors such as aviation, tourism, and real estate will take time, and while vaccination programmes are progressing, there are downside risks due to mutations in the novel coronavirus.

These factor swill weigh on bank’s asset quality with non-performing loans expected to increase, as well as on profitability, with some banks expected to post losses in 2021.

“We think that the measures implemented by most central banks in the region are supportive of liquidity but do not remove or reduce credit risk from the balance sheet of banks (yet),” said S&P.

“Cost of risk will remain elevated following a jump of 60% in 2020 as banks set aside provisions in preparation for more stress.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCommercial activities in Lahore limited as Covid-19 third wave strikes
Next articleOutgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evolves
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evolves

MONTREAL: Panasonic Corp’s outgoing Chief Executive Kazuhiro Tsuga said the company will need to reduce its heavy reliance on Tesla Inc by making batteries...
Read more
World Business News

Bitcoin hits $60,000 in record high

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, on Saturday crossed a record high of $60,000. Bitcoin is up more than 2pc from its previous year high of...
Read more
World Business News

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

WASHINGTON: Ransom-seeking hackers have begun taking advantage of a recently disclosed flaw in Microsoft’s widely used mail server software, the company said early Thursday...
Read more
World Business News

Saudi King Salman sacks Haj minister in royal decrees

King Salman had recently approved a range of initiatives aimed at assisting Covid-hit firms and individuals operating in the Hajj sector
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR submits tax exemptions withdrawal bill in NA secretariat

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) submitted a bill to the National Assembly (NA) secretariat on Saturday, proposing a string of amendments to withdraw...

Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evolves

‘Slow Gulf economic recovery to have long-lasting impact on banks’

Commercial activities in Lahore limited as Covid-19 third wave strikes

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.