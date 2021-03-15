Envoy stresses transformation of Pak-Turkey ties into economic partnership

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul has said it is time to transform historically good bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey into closer trade and economic relations.

The Turkish envoy said this during a meeting with a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), led by Capital Office Chairman Qurban Ali, on Monday.

The ambassador said that Turkish businessmen are keen to visit Pakistan to explore new business and investment opportunities. A large Turkish trade delegation will visit Pakistan once the pandemic situation improves, he added.

He also invited the FPCCI delegation to visit Turkey and assured his full support and cooperation to make it fruitful for them.

He said that the vision and ideology of Pakistan and Turkey are similar and the friendship between the two countries is considered best and ideal in the world. “The private sector of both countries have come closer through FPCCI and Turkish Chamber of Commerce, which are playing their pivotal role in stabilising and enhancing bilateral trade relations between both the countries,” he maintained.

Speaking on the occasion, Qurban Ali stressed on further strengthening of bilateral trade and relations between the two brotherly countries. He highlighted various investment opportunities in oil and gas, mines and minerals, gemstones, tourism, information technology, food processing, agriculture, dairy products, furniture, and hoteling sectors of Pakistan.

“The experience of Turkish tourism sector can be utilised for the development of the tourism sector. As half of the world’s highest peaks are in Pakistan and the current government is also paying special attention to the promotion of tourism, the Turkish technology in various fields may lead to Pakistan’s various sectors being developed and beneficial,” he added.