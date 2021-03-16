Sign inSubscribe
Traders, businesses oppose imposition of new Covid-19 restrictions

SCCI urges govt to enforce policies with consent of business community, stakeholders

By Aziz Buneri
PESHAWAR: The trading community has asked the government to immediately withdraw the imposition of new Covid-19 restrictions as a new wave of the coronavirus spreads, warning that the community will strongly protest against them.
In this regard, reservations were raised by different delegations of trade bodies and office bearers of bazaar unions during a meeting with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Sherbaz Bilour here at the chamber house on Tuesday. SCCI Senior Vice President Engr Manzoor Elahi, Vice President Junaid Altaf and leaders of the trading community and others were present on the occasion.
Participants of the meeting lamented that the business community had struggled to revive economic and trade activities after the last lockdown whereas the latest orders to close trade and commercial hubs by 8 pm can further worsen the situation besides.
Bilour agreed with the members of the meeting, remarking that the business community would face further financial debts and compel starvation if the government didn’t review its decision.
He added that the government and authorities concerned to enforce policies with the due consent of the business community and relevant stakeholders.
He demanded that a special fiscal relief package should be announced to revive businesses and economic activities instead of taking measures to close running businesses.
The SCCI president also condemned the district administration for imposing heavy fines, and punishments, as well as disrespecting the business community by using various tactics.
Aziz Buneri

