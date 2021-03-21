Sign inSubscribe
TECH

Apple, Epic Games CEOs on list of witnesses in Fortnite case

By Agencies

NEW YORK: Apple Inc and Epic Games have listed their chief executive officers as potential witnesses in a case between the iPhone maker and the video game developer over the App Store payment system, court documents showed.

Apple and Epic Games, creator of the popular game Fortnite, have been in a legal battle since last year when Epic Games tried to avoid a 30 per cent App Store fee by launching its own in-app payment system. The move prompted Apple to ban Fortnite from its store.

In addition to CEO Tim Cook, Apple also named software chief Craig Federighi and App Store Vice President Matt Fischer on a tentative list of witnesses submitted to the US District Court Northern District of California Oakland Division, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

Epic Games listed its founder and CEO Tim Sweeney, its game store manager Steve Allison, and Thomas Ko, head of online business strategy, among its own witnesses for the trial.

Article continues after this advertisement

“The chorus of developers speaking out against Apple and their anticompetitive practices has become louder,” Epic Games said in a statement.

Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, but told Bloomberg in a statement that it felt “confident the case will prove that Epic purposefully breached its agreement solely to increase its revenues.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBusiness community expresses concerns over proposed ‘mini-budget’
Next articleGovt debt totals 59pc of FY21 budget in 7 months
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Banking

E-banking volume grows 24pc in Oct-Dec FY21: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has said that 296.7 million e-banking transactions (valuing Rs21.4 trillion) were carried out during the second quarter (October-December)...
Read more
TECH

China regulators held talks with Alibaba, Tencent, nine others on ‘deepfake’ tech

BEIJING: Chinese regulators recently summoned 11 domestic technology companies including Alibaba Group, Tencent and ByteDance for talks on use of ‘deepfake’ technologies on their...
Read more
TECH

Verkada surveillance cameras at Tesla, hundreds more businesses breached

SAN FRANCISCO: A small group of hackers viewed live and archived surveillance footage from hundreds of businesses including Tesla Inc by gaining administrative access...
Read more
TECH

Remotebase raises $1.4m seed to connect Pakistani software engineers with Silicon Valley startups

The 10-month old Lahore-based startup hires, trains, and places local software engineers in US startups
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt sets bar on prices of Russian, Chinese vaccines

The federal cabinet has decided to set a maximum retail price of the Russian and Chinese Covid vaccine injections, being imported by the private...

Govt debt totals 59pc of FY21 budget in 7 months

Apple, Epic Games CEOs on list of witnesses in Fortnite case

Business community expresses concerns over proposed ‘mini-budget’

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.