Sialkot-Kharian motorway project approved

By Monitoring Report

The Board of Directors (BoD) of the Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) have approved the construction of the Sialkot-Kharian Motorway project under the federal government’s Public-Private Partnership Programme.

The development came during a meeting of the PPPA, presided over by Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The meeting reviewed the working paper and presentation for the National Highway Authority’s (NHA) construction of the 69 km long four-lane Sialkot-Kharian Motorway proposed on a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis.

Asad Umar directed the authorities concerned to continue their collaboration to make the project a success.

The minister said that there was huge potential for PPP projects and the government would make sure that the same was fully tapped.

After a detailed discussion, the board also accorded approval to the commercial and financial feasibility study, the transaction structure, and the request for a proposal package.

