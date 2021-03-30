Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Apple supplier Foxconn’s profit slips, warns on ‘materials shortages’

By Agencies

TAIPEI: Major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn on Tuesday posted a lower fourth-quarter profit that lagged expectations as the pandemic hit margins, and warned of the impact of “materials shortages” amid tight global chip supplies.

The Taiwanese firm, the world’s largest contract electronics maker booked an October-December net profit of T$45.97 billion ($1.61 billion), a 4% decline from a year earlier, and compared with the T$50.89 billion average of 11 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Chief Financial Officer David Huang said the company’s gross margin was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic but strong smartphone sales still contributed to stronger-than-expected performance in the fourth quarter, though he did not elaborate.

Formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, Foxconn’s fourth-quarter revenue rose 15% on the year.

Article continues after this advertisement

That was mainly driven by a more than 15% revenue increase on the year from consumer electronics including smartphones, which accounted for 63% of its business in the quarter, Foxconn said.

The company had previously forecast fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of a decline of 3% and gain of 3% from a year earlier.

Chairman Liu Young-way said he expected first-quarter revenue to be “better than normal” for the season thanks to strong sales of smartphones and telecommuting devices amid a coronavirus-induced work-from-home trend.

Liu, however, said the company is closely monitoring “materials shortages” in the consumer electronics supply chain and that could hit less than 10% of client orders, though described the impact as limited.

“The pandemic and the materials shortage could impact our performance going forward. That’s why we are being cautious,” he said, adding that he expected the shortage to continue until next year.

While Liu did not give specifics on the shortage, industry sources have said a chip shortage that first hit the auto industry is now spreading across the electronics business including smartphones.

Foxconn had previously said it expected revenue to grow about 10% in 2021.

Liu said Foxconn was in talks with “related foundries” on possible collaboration to make chips for electric vehicles (EV), touting the company’s little-noticed strength in speciality chips manufacturing. He gave no details.

The company has in recent months announced plans to become a major player in the global EV market.

Shares of Foxconn have climbed almost 41% this year. They ended up 0.78% on Tuesday, compared with a 0.48% rise in the broader market.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePayPal launches crypto checkout service
Next articleKhunjerab Pass to reopen for trade on April 1
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

EU fines Moody’s 3.7m euros over conflicts of interest

PARIS: Europe's markets watchdog announced on Tuesday a 3.7 million euro ($4.3 million) fine against five European entities of Moody's credit ratings agency over...
Read more
World Business News

PayPal launches crypto checkout service

LONDON: PayPal Holdings Inc will announce later on Tuesday that it has started allowing U.S. consumers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay at...
Read more
World Business News

Oil prices slip as focus switches from Suez Canal blockage to OPEC+ supply policy

TOKYO: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as shipping traffic resumed through the Suez Canal after days on hold and attention switched to an OPEC+...
Read more
World Business News

Xiaomi announces smart EV business, to invest $10bn over ten years

SHANGHAI: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has formally entered the automotive industry with a new smart electric vehicle (EV) business, the company announced on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Textile ministry seeks resumption of cotton, yarn imports from India

The Ministry of Textile Industry has sought the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet's permission to lift the ban on the import of...

Explainer: Eurobonds resume in Pakistan

Khunjerab Pass to reopen for trade on April 1

Apple supplier Foxconn’s profit slips, warns on ‘materials shortages’

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.