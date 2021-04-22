GHCL, PPIB heads to continue work till regular appointments made   

ISLAMABAD: The government has allowed GENCO Holding Company Limited (GHCL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Imran and Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) Managing Director (MD), Shah Jahan Mirza, to continue work in the same capacities as well as take up additional charges until regular heads are appointed to the positions.

Sources privy to the development informed Profit that Muhammad Imran’s contract had ended on January 3. However, upon completion of three years of employment contract, the board reviewed his performance and resolved unanimously that he should continue work in the same capacity for next 12 months.

Meanwhile, the government has mandated GHCL’s Board of Directors (BoDs) to initiate the recruitment process for the appointment of a chief executive officer as per provisions of Companies Act, 2017, Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013 (amended in 2017) and Public Sector Companies (Appointment of Chief Executive) Guidelines, 2015.

Sources said that the government has also allowed the incumbent CEO to compete in the selection process for the new candidate.

Article continues after this advertisement

Similarly, the government has given PPIB MD Shah Jahan Mirza the green signal to continue work as Alternative Energy Development Board’s (AEDB) CEO in addition to his own duties for a period of two months or till appointment of a regular head, whichever was earlier.

The post was advertised on Jan 14 whereas applications are currently under scrutiny and interviews of the shortlisted candidates would be carried out soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that the power division had solicited federal cabinet’s approval regarding the appointment of new heads of GHCL and AEDB which it was granted.