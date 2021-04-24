Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Bitcoin tumbles below $50,000, other cryptos sink over Biden tax plans

By Agencies

NEW YORK: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies posted sharp losses on Saturday, on concern that US President Joe Biden’s plan to raise capital gains taxes will curb investments in digital assets.

News reports on Thursday said the Biden administration is planning a raft of proposed changes to the US tax code, including a plan to nearly double taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million.

Bitcoin, the biggest and most popular cryptocurrency, slumped to $47,555, falling below the $50,000 mark for the first time since early March. It was last down 4% at $49,667.

Smaller rivals Ether and XRP fell 3.5% and 6.7%, respectively, while dogecoin, created as a joke for early crypto adopters and which had surged about 8,000% this year prior to this latest setback, was down 20% at $0.21, according to price and data tracker CoinGecko.

Article continues after this advertisement

The tax plans jolted markets, prompting investors to book profits in stocks and other risk assets, which have rallied massively on hopes of a solid economic recovery.

“With a high growth rate in the bitcoin price, crypto holders that have accrued gains will be subjected to this tax increment,” said Nick Spanos, founder at Bitcoin Center NYC. He sees bitcoin dropping further in the coming days.

Bitcoin is on track for an 11.3% loss on the week, it is the worst weekly showing since late February. In the year, however, it was still up 72%.

But while social media lit up with posts about the plan hurting cryptocurrencies, and individual investors complaining about losses, some traders and analysts said declines are likely to be temporary.

“I don’t think Biden’s taxes plans will have a big impact on bitcoin,” said Ruud Feltkamp, CEO at automated crypto trading bot Cryptohopper. “Bitcoin has only gone up for a long time, it is only natural to see consolidation. Traders are simply cashing in on winnings.”

Others also remained bullish on bitcoin’s long-term prospects but noted it might take time before prices start increasing again.

“Investors will see the price drop across the crypto market as an opportunity to widen their portfolio by averaging up their investment outlay and buying new altcoins,” said Don Guo, chief executive officer at Broctagon Fintech Group. He added that for bitcoin, investors will see it as an opportunity to buy bitcoin at a lower price.

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase were up 0.5% at $294.86 in the early afternoon US trading. The public floatation of its shares on April 14 had seen bitcoin prices rise to $65,000, before pulling back 25% in the following days.

“The Coinbase listing – the ultimate poacher-turned-gamekeeper moment – might have been the high watermark for bitcoin,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt awards six petroleum exploration blocks to state-run firms
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Honda aiming for 100pc electric vehicles by 2040

TOKYO: Japanese car giant Honda said Friday it would aim to have electric and fuel cell vehicles account for 100 percent of all sales...
Read more
World Business News

Oil extend losses into 3rd day on US stock build, pandemic fears

TOKYO: Oil prices extended their losses into a third day on Thursday as a surprise build-up in US crude inventories and a resurgence of...
Read more
World Business News

Tesla under growing China pressure after customer complaint

BEIJING: Tesla Inc came under increased pressure in China on Thursday from regulators and state media after Monday's protest by a disgruntled customer at...
Read more
World Business News

China tech stampede into electric cars sparks auto sector buzz

SHANGHAI: Thought Big Tech was taking over your life through smartphones? It may be coming for your car next as Chinese firms lead a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

World Bank approves $400m for KP

The World Bank (WB) has approved a new loan of $400 million for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for addressing staff and budget issues in education and...

Chinese company to invest $2.4bn in CPEC Kohala Hydel Project

FBR orders exemption of tax on special, judicial allowance

Honda aiming for 100pc electric vehicles by 2040

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.