Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM thanks expats for remitting $1bn through Roshan Digital Account

By News Desk
Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Saturday to thank overseas Pakistanis as cumulative inflows in Roshan Digital Account (RDA) crossed the $1 billion mark.

“Alhamdulillah, funds received through Roshan Digital Account have crossed $1bn. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response,” the prime minister wrote on his official Twitter handle.

He also appreciated the efforts of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and banks for achieving this significant milestone in such a short period.

Roshan Digital Account is a major initiative of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in collaboration with commercial banks operating in Pakistan. This provides non-resident Pakistanis with an opportunity to remotely open an account in the country through an entirely digital and online process without any need to visit a bank branch.

Article continues after this advertisement

According to the State Bank’s data, the RDA inflows were recorded at $9 million in September last year, $42m in October, $110m in November, and $250m in December last year.

The inflows jumped to $418m in January this year, $594m in February, $806m in March and $1,000m on April 23.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKarachi-based Suzuki dealership involved in benami sales of vehicles; FBR starts probe 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Karachi-based Suzuki dealership involved in benami sales of vehicles; FBR starts probe 

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated a probe against car dealers on the credible information of bogus sales transactions of vehicles. The...
Read more
HEADLINES

32pc quota in provincial govt jobs to be allocated to South Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Government has made arrangements to allocate 32 per cent quota in government jobs for the three divisions of South Punjab to...
Read more
HEADLINES

NAB, FIA initiate probe to ascertain facts, fix responsibility for last year’s petroleum shortage

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have separately moved to take action against individuals responsible for the petrol...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX holds gong ceremony for onboarding of HBL as market maker

KARACHI: A gong ceremony was held at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to welcome HBL on board as a market maker for debt securities on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

Popular SnackVideo, Edhi Ramadan fundraising campaign gains momentum; raises 5,000,000 PKR...

It’s just been a week since the start of the SnackVideo and Edhi fundraising campaign, but it has received an enthusiastic response from users,...

Systems Limited and IBM: Joining forces to hyperautomate financial services

PSX holds gong ceremony for onboarding of HBL as market maker

As long as Khusro Bakhtyar is a cabinet member, conflict of interest will reign

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.