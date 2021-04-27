Tarin for timely completion of remaining FATF action plan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the significant headway made across all the areas of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan and resolved to continue efforts for timely completion of the remaining parts of it.

The minister was talking to Financial Monitoring Unit’s (FMU) Director General Lubna Farooq Malik, who briefed him about progress made on the FATF plan, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The DG FMU highlighted various measures that the government of Pakistan had taken to strengthen Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering Financing of Terrorism (CFT) regime in line with the international best practices.

She also apprised the finance minister that FATF had acknowledged Pakistan’s performance in its last plenary held in February 2021.