HEADLINES

Tarin for timely completion of remaining FATF action plan

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the significant headway made across all the areas of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan and resolved to continue efforts for timely completion of the remaining parts of it.

The minister was talking to Financial Monitoring Unit’s (FMU) Director General Lubna Farooq Malik, who briefed him about progress made on the FATF plan, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The DG FMU highlighted various measures that the government of Pakistan had taken to strengthen Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering Financing of Terrorism (CFT) regime in line with the international best practices.

She also apprised the finance minister that FATF had acknowledged Pakistan’s performance in its last plenary held in February 2021.

Pakistan, Japan sign debt suspension agreements worth $367m 
APP

HEADLINES

Pakistan, Japan sign debt suspension agreements worth $367m 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Japan on Tuesday signed debt suspension agreements amounting to $367 million under G-20 phase one Debt Service Suspension Initiative. Economic Affairs Division...
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to hold business forum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will organise a Pak-Azerbaijan Business Forum, according to the Pakistani Embassy in Baku. The forum will be held in a video conference format,...
HEADLINES

Gold imports fall by 48pc in Q3FY21

ISLAMABAD: Gold imports decreased by 48.10 per cent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year (Q3FY21) as compared to the corresponding...
HEADLINES

Kisan Card initiative to transform agriculture sector: PM

MULTAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government’s historic initiative of Kisan Card will transform the agriculture sector in the country, making farmers...
HEADLINES

