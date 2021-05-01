Alvi calls on businesses to make Pakistan symbol of progress

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday urged businesses across the country to come forward and play their role in making Pakistan a symbol of efficiency, cooperation and progress.

“We believe that workers and employers are partners in the production process and their cooperation is essential for socio-economic development of the country,” the president said in his message on the occasion of International Labour Day observed on May 1.

President Dr. Arif Alvi’s message on occasion of Int #LabourDay. “At this moment, we recommit our collective efforts–as Govt, workers & employers to promote equity, social & economic justice, & eradicate child labour, forced labour & every form of discrimination from society.” pic.twitter.com/MysNVUshcE — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 1, 2021

He said Islam had given sanctity to the rights and dignity of the labourers much before the establishment of labour laws.

Article continues after this advertisement

“On International Labour Day, we celebrate the contribution of our working men and women and acknowledge their utmost efforts for the betterment of our lives and to the sustainable development of Pakistan,” he said, adding that the government was fully aware of the issues faced by the workers, specifically in the wake of the Covid-19 crises, and utmost efforts were being made for their welfare.

The president hoped that the federal and provincial governments would continue their endeavours to ensure the protection of the rights of labour.