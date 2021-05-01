KP signs $400m loan agreement with WB

The federal government will extend all possible support to provincial bodies to restore human capital by building a resilient service delivery system and promoting economic opportunities to ensure economic growth in the country.

This was said by Minister of Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan at the signing ceremony of a loan agreement for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Spending Effectively for Enhanced Development (SPEED) programme worth $400 million with the World Bank on Friday.

Ayub termed the ceremony a reflection of continued confidence of international financial institutions (IFIs) in Pakistan government’s policy and programme.

The loan is given to ensure implementation of quality assurance measures to evaluate the performance of education and healthcare services in the province, which focus on facility-level accountability and increased access, as well as disparities in the uptake of services among males and females, according to the World Bank (WB).

Article continues after this advertisement