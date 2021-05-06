Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Brent oil may fall more to $67.14

By Agencies

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may fall more to $67.14 per barrel, as it has pierced below a support at $68.76.

The reaction of the market to the resistance at $69.87 is so strong it suggests the completion of a wave (c) from $61.25, which briefly travelled above its maximum target of $69.65, the 161.8% projection level.

Either the third leg of the correction from $71.38 has started, or a decent correction against the rally from $61.25 is developing.

In either case, oil is expected to retrace further over the next few days. Only a rise above $69.87 could confirm the continuation of the uptrend towards $71.38.

Article continues after this advertisement

On the daily chart, wave pattern suggests a completion of a wave 3-1, the first wave of a five-wave cycle. This wave may be reversed deeply by the current wave 3-2. The fierce rally would only begin upon the completion of the wave 3-2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePayPal earnings soar on e-commerce boom
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

PayPal earnings soar on e-commerce boom

SAN FRANCISCO: PayPal on Wednesday reported record quarterly profit as the online financial transactions service benefited from an e-commerce trend boosted by the pandemic. PayPal...
Read more
World Business News

S&P Dow Jones launches new crypto indexes

NEW YORK: The S&P Dow Jones Indices launched new cryptocurrency indexes, it said on Tuesday, further mainstreaming digital currencies including bitcoin and ethereum by...
Read more
World Business News

EU suspends efforts to ratify China investment deal

BRUSSELS: The European Commission said Tuesday that efforts to win approval for the EU's massive investment deal with China were effectively "suspended" given the...
Read more
World Business News

US trade deficit jumps to record high

WASHINGTON: The US trade deficit jumped to a record high in March amid roaring domestic demand, which is drawing in imports, and the gap...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Amazon adds Pakistan to approved sellers list

US e-commerce giant Amazon has added Pakistan to its approved Seller’ List, Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak...

SECP registers 186pc growth in new registrations with digitalisation

IPPs

ECC approves payment of the first installment to IPPs

External debt servicing to stay above $10bn next fiscal

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.