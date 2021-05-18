OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: State-owned Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced the discovery of gas and condensate reserves in Balochistan province.

“OGDCL as operator (100 percent) of Jandran Exploration Licence has discovered gas from its exploratory well Jandran X-04, which is located in district Barkhan, Balochistan province,” the oil and gas exploratory firm said in a statement on Monday.

“The structure of Jandran X-04 was delineated drilled and tested using OGDCL in-house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 1200m into Parh Limestone. Based on Wireline logs data, successful DST was carried out in Mughal Kot Formation wherein the well tested 7.08 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd0 gas and 0.55 Barrels Per Day (BPD) condensate with Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1300 Pounds per square inch (Psi) at 32/64 inch choke size.

OGDCL said that the discovery is the result of an aggressive exploration strategy which will increase the country’s hydrocarbon reserves.